Global Hot Stamping Foils Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions by 2026

New technologies have been introduced for incorporating QR codes and barcodes in holograms. QR codes and barcodes contain secure information required for identification of products. Using them along with holograms is expected to promote a more secure method of encapsulating information. Hot-stamped holographic films have significant potential for application in this field. Rising need to make currency notes and other financial and legal transactions more secure and reliable has led to the introduction of holograms, which are difficult to imitate. High-security foil patches are applied on currency notes. With rise in global population, access to credit cards and debit cards is expected to increase.

Hot stamping is a dry printing method of lithography, which involves the transfer of pre-dried ink or foil onto a surface by applying high temperature and pressure. Hot stamping foils can be classified into the following types: metallic foils, pigment foils, hologram foils, and specialty foils. Equipment used for transferring these prints onto solid surfaces are known as hot foil stamp printing machines. Hot stamping machines use hand-set letters for personalization, which can include names, dates, or titles, or they use metal dies for graphic designs or logos. In a hot stamping machine, a die is heated and the product to be stamped is placed beneath it. A metallized or painted roll-leaf carrier is inserted between the die and the product to be stamped. The die is then pressed onto the product to be stamped by application of high temperature and pressure. In this way, the dry paint or foil used is impressed onto the surface of the product.

Based on product, the global hot stamping foils market has been segmented into metallic foils, pigment foils, hologram foils, and specialty foils. Out of these, metallic foils is the most widely used type of hot stamping foils. Pigment foils is the most versatile type of hot stamping foils. However, the pigment foils segment is likely to lose market share during the forecast period. Hologram foils is estimated to be the rapidly expanding product segment during the forecast period. Hologram foils are used to make holograms on products for the purpose of identification of the product and its brand as well as to mark the product as authentic and genuine. Hot stamped holograms are found on the packaging of confectioneries, cosmetics, automotive parts, textiles, and similar merchandised items. They are also used for making holograms on credit and debit cards and important government documents for the purpose of security and prevention of counterfeiting.

In terms of carrier film used, the global hot stamping foils market can be segmented into paper, cellulose acetate, polyester, polypropylene, PET, and polythene. Polyester is estimated to be the leading segment of the hot stamping foils market from 2018 to 2026. The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The cellulose acetate segment is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Hot stamping foils with cellulose acetate as a carrier film are primarily used in hot stamping of textiles and hot stamping on clothing labels. The polythene segment is likely to witness decline in the demand from 2018 to 2026, due to increasing focus on using eco-friendly materials as carrier films.

Based on labels & packaging, the global hot stamping foils market can be segmented into narrow web labels, wet glue labels, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and corrugated packaging. Narrow web labels is the major segment. Corrugated packaging is anticipated to be the rapidly expanding segment from 2018 to 2026. Folding cartons and flexible packaging segments are projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2018 and 2026.

In terms of region, the global hot stamping foils market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is estimated to be the leading market for hot stamping foils across the world during the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to be rapidly expanding markets for hot stamping foils during the forecast period. Hot stamping foils are employed in packaging applications across a wide array of industries and growth of the market in these regions can be attributed to growth of packaging industries in these regions. The market for hot stamping foils in Europe and North America is likely to witness sluggish growth between 2018 and 2026, as these are already mature markets. Manufacturers in developed regions have limited presence in Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The report analyzes and forecasts the hot stamping foils market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (square meters) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global hot stamping foils market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for hot stamping foils during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the hot stamping foils market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hot stamping foils market. Porter’s five forces analysis has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the hot stamping foils market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-user, product, carrier film, and labels & packaging segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global hot stamping foils market by segmenting it in terms of product, carrier film, labels & packaging, end-user, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for hot stamping foils in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product, carrier film, labels & packaging and end-user segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global hot stamping foils market. Key players profiled in the report are API Group, Kurz, UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, Crown Roll Leaf Inc., Foilco Limited, Nakai Industrial Group, CFC International, Washin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and K Laser. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global hot stamping foils market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global hot stamping foils market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, carrier film, labels & packaging, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each product, carrier film, labels & packaging, and end-user segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

