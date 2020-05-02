Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market 2026: FDA Approvals Continue to Encourage North American Market

Expanding at a booming CAGR of 14.6%, the global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to reach a value beyond US$ 35 Bn over 2018-2026. Growing prevalence of various types of cancers and expanding healthcare expenditure will remain the most prominent drivers of immune checkpoint inhibitors market over the forecast period.

FDA Approvals Continue to Encourage North American Market for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

North America is likely to continue monopoly in the global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors with over 65% share of the total market revenue. Large number of FDA approvals, expanding application base in treatments for various cancer types, and increasing combination drug approvals will play a pivotal role in shaping the market for immune checkpoint inhibitors in North America. According to PMR’s regional analysis of global immune checkpoint inhibitors market, Asia Pacific will demonstrate vigorous growth throughout the projection period – at the double digit CAGR of over 17%.

High Potential Combination Therapies to Open New Doors of Opportunities

With a strong reference post success of the promising results delivered by Bristol-Myers Squibb using a combination of Yervoy and Opdivo, the market for immune checkpoint inhibitors has been witnessing several more combination therapy products in the pipeline. Such a scenario is responsible for the current situation of the immune checkpoint inhibitors marketplace that reflects a major paradigm shift of companies from conventional mono-therapies to combination therapies for better end results. While a considerable number of combination therapies introduced by various companies have been successfully contributing to the efforts in transforming oncology, the global market for immune checkpoint expects successful introduction of more such therapies. One of those in the pipeline includes the combination with target specific mAbs, chemotherapy, and other checkpoint inhibitors.

Key Players to Invest Efforts in Developing Products to Traverse Diverse Indications

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is competitive yet consolidated due to strong presence of established players; however, a few prominent brands such as Tecentriq have strategically maintained a consistent position in the market since their first product launch. A majority of leading players participating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors marketplace are concentrating on incorporating value addition programs for regulating the customer base through enhancement of product offerings to suit a diverse range of indications.

In terms of revenue, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to be valued at US$ 35,178.0 Mn by the end of 2026. In terms of value, North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for immune checkpoint inhibitors by 2018 end and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market.

Examples of some of the key players covered in the report of the immune checkpoint inhibitors market are AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche Holdings AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, and Sanofi, among others. Companies such as Novartis AG, Sanofi and Incyte have their immune checkpoint inhibitor candidate in the pipeline and are expecting approvals in the near future. Most manufacturers in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market have a key strategy of entering into collaboration and agreement with other companies for better geographical reach for distribution of the product as well as for approvals to expand the indications of the products. For an instance, Bristol-Myer Squibb and Ono Pharmaceuticals have a distribution agreement where Ono will hold the rights to distribution on Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.

