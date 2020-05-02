Global In-Vehicle Ethernet Market 2019, Trends to Expand Significantly Upto 2025

Global In-Vehicle Ethernet Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The In-Vehicle Ethernet Market is continuously growing in global scenario over the upcoming years.

Ethernet is a technology that is commonly used in networking of computers and other connectivity enabling devices. It is most commonly used in local area network (LAN) and metropolitan area network (MAN). In-vehicle Ethernet is the use of an Ethernet-based network for connections between in-vehicle electronic systems. It is a physical network that is used to connect components within a car using a wired network. High complexity & increasing number of applications in vehicles, growing investment in smart vehicles and rising adoption of intelligent transportation systems are the key driving factors of the market across the world. Furthermore, increasing adoption of innovative technologies in vehicles and ethernet deployment are creating numerous opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. In-vehicle ethernet provides control systems, smartphone connectivity, navigation system and driver safety system and internet access facilities. These factors also increasing demand of In-vehicle ethernet among its end user industries in the upcoming years. However, high cost associated with in- vehicle ethernet and less flexible are the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global In-Vehicle Ethernet Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in the global In-Vehicle Ethernet market due to increasing deployment of smart infotainment application system in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global In-Vehicle Ethernet market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, Asia-Pacific is witnessed to grow over the forecasted period 2018-2025 due to low penetration levels of electronic assist vehicles on the road and growing consumer interest towards acceptance of smart vehicles with supporting features in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Vector Informatik GmbH

Broadcom Limited

DASAN Network Solution

Bosch Rexroth

B&R Automation

Ruetz System Solutions GmbH

Microchip Technology Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

One Pair Ethernet-Open

Energy Efficient Ethernet

Power Over Ethernet-PoW

Gigabit Ethernet-GIG-E

By Application:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Some Point from Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. In-Vehicle Ethernet Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. In-Vehicle Ethernet Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. In-Vehicle Ethernet Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. In-Vehicle Ethernet Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

