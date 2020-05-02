Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Limestone Market for Agriculture to Witness Significant Rise in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

A copious number of local and international players makes the global limestone for agriculture market highly fragmented in nature. At the forefront of driving demand for limestone for agricultural sector is the thrust on sustainable means of farming worldwide, in order to feed the ever-growing population.

Global Limestone Market for Agriculture: Overview

Limestone is a form of sedimentary rock, which is formed due to pressure. It generally contains 50% of calcite, which is a form of calcium carbonate. It is made up from different sources. It is used in wide range of applications such as construction, agriculture, glass and steel making and many more. In agriculture, it serves the purpose of neutralizing the pH of soil. The neutralization value of limestone depends on factors such as texture, size and shape of the limestone. Unlike other chemicals, it can be applied on the soil surface at any time of the year.

For agricultural purpose, limestone is available in normal (i.e. powdered) form or in the granular or palletized form. The use of normal limestone is comparatively more in agriculture since it can be easily applied on the soil surface and gets broken down easily due to its fine particle size, hence accelerating the speed of activity and increasing its effectiveness as compared to the limestone available in the palletized form.

The limestone market for agriculture is well developed in Asia Pacific, followed by North America. Various developments in the agricultural industry coupled with rising awareness regarding the use of limestone instead of harmful chemical fertilizers is a major driving factor for the growth of the overall market.

The report estimates and forecasts the limestone market for agriculture on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (million tons / kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Bn / US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the limestone market for agriculture along with their impact on demand during the forecast period.

The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the limestone market for agriculture market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of limestone market for agriculture and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porters Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the limestone market for agriculture. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for limestone for agriculture between 2017 and 2025.

Global Limestone Market for Agriculture: Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the limestone market for agriculture by dividing it into products and geography segments. The products have been segmented as normal and granular/palletized. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of limestone market for agriculture in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Limestone Market for Agriculture: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Nordkalk Corporation, Minerals Technologies Inc., Leiths (Scotland) Ltd, and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Limestone Market for Agriculture: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players Raw Material literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

The limestone market for agriculture has been divided into the following segments.

Global Limestone for Agriculture Market, by Product

Normal

Granular/Palletized

Global Limestone for Agriculture Market, by Region