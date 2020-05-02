Global Postoperative Pain Management Market 2026: Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

The global postoperative pain management market is expected to be worth US$ 45,861.8 Mn in 2026, it is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2026. North America was the dominant regional market for postoperative pain management, accounting for US$ 12458.3 Mn in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

A new report traces the growth trajectory of the global postoperative pain management market for a period of eight years from 2018 to 2026. According to the revenue projections indicated in the report, the global market for postoperative pain management is likely to cross a whopping US$ 45 Bn in revenue by the end of 2026, up from an estimated valuation of around US$ 30 Bn in 2018. This is reflective of a growth rate of 5.1% during the period 2018 – 2026. The report highlights the various market revenue push and pull factors as well as the trends impacting growth and performance of the global market for postoperative pain management during the aforesaid period of study.

Manufacturers of Postoperative Pain Management Drugs Focused on Developing Formulations with Abuse-deterrent Properties

The opioid epidemic in the U.S has put extensive regulatory pressure on manufacturers of postoperative pain management drugs to develop opioids with abuse-deterrent properties. Several notable pharmaceutical companies are incorporating abuse-deterrent technologies to manufacture pain management drugs with novel formulations that are safe for consumption by patients without harmful side effects. One of the innovations in the manufacturing of analgesics is the introduction of non-opioid drugs with extended release of the medication to provide relief to patients from postoperative pain for a longer period of time. This is expected to result in significant revenue growth of the global postoperative pain management market in the coming years.

The continuously growing population and increasing awareness about the surgical treatments in cancer and other chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) is expected to impel the demand for postoperative pain management market.

Thus, changing healthcare scenario and growing awareness about the postsurgical pain and trauma is expected to increase the awareness about postoperative pain management, and consequently propel the demand for postoperative pain management globally.

As per the American Cancer Society, the global incidence of cancer was 14.09 Mn in 2012, where approximately 20–30% out of total cancer patients required to undergo surgery and required postoperative pain management drugs to overcome the pain. By 2030, the global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 21.70 Mn new cancer cases majorly due to growing ageing population. Cancer removal procedures involving mastectomy or lumpectomy require high dosage of postoperative pain management drugs. The growing prevalence of cancer is another factor expected to impel the growth of the postoperative pain management market.

As per the International Association for the Study of Pain, the prevalence of postoperative pain in general population is 3–4%. The increasing number of surgical procedures and surgical interventions in various disease conditions is expected to create immense growth opportunities for the postoperative pain management market.

According to the WHO modeling of data from member nations, it is estimated that nearly 234.2 million surgical procedures were performed in 2004. Approximately around 60-70% patient experience moderate to severe pain just after 24 hours of surgery. All the patient undergone surgery required to be treated postoperative pain management drugs.

The persistently changing lifestyle preferences and choices such as cosmetic reconstruction and plastic surgery is impacting the growth of the postoperative pain management market. Continuous efforts by the manufacturers to develop new non-opioid drugs for global postoperative pain management market is anticipated to fuel competition in the manufactures of postoperative pain management drugs.

Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global postoperative pain management market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Allergan plc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Endo International plc., Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc., Egalet Corporation., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

