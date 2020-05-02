Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2850 million by 2024, from US$ 2200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) business, shared in Chapter 3.

Primaries play an important role, especially when charging is impractical or impossible, such as in military combat, rescue missions and forest-fire services. Regulated under IEC 60086, primary batteries also service pacemakers in heart patients, tire pressure gauges in vehicles, smart meters, intelligent drill bits in mining, animal-tracking, remote light beacons, as well as wristwatches, remote controls, electric keys and children’s toys.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for 49.69% of the global market. And Japan was the largest country accounting for 18% of the global Primary Lithium Battery market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hitachi Maxell

EVE Energy

SAFT

Panasonic

Ultralife

FDK

Vitzrocell

Energizer

Duracell

Tadiran

EnerSys Ltd.

Varta

This study considers the Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Players

4 Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Primary Lithium Battery (Primary Lithium Batteries) Market Forecast

…Continued

