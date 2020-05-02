Global Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2026

Considering the rarity of the disease, with no specific treatment options available, the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market is expected to remain in the low growth-low volume quadrant over the forecast period of 2018-2026, representing a sluggish 2.8% CAGR. The global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 150.5 Mn by 2026 by the end of 2026. While the North America progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market is anticipated to be the most lucrative, PML market in Asia Pacific is expected to record comparatively faster growth considering increasing prevalence of HIV infection and awareness.

Anti-retroviral therapy, Anti JCV, and other symptomatic drugs for progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment are available in the market. Symptomatic treatment of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy is projected to hold +32% market share in 2018, with significant revenue contribution to the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. The trend is closely followed by Anti-retroviral therapy, given to the newly diagnosed patients with HIV infection and PML.

Swelling HIV & Hematological Malignancy Prevalence to Boost Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market

Increasing prevalence of HIV infection and cancer is expected to boost the growth of global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. In terms of indication, HIV/AIDS and hematological malignancies collectively accounted for a total value share of +87% of the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market in 2017. Despite advancements in scientific understanding of HIV and its prevention and treatment coupled with significant efforts by government and civil society organizations, most patients living with HIV or at risk of contracting infection, do not have access to optimal prevention, care, and treatment, more so in middle and low income economies. Delayed treatment exposes patients to more fatal diseases like progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy. Studies show that approximately 80% of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy patients have AIDS. Use of antiretroviral therapy for HIV-infected patients is expected to boost the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market.

Moreover, growing prevalence of hematological malignancy and early diagnosis of PML as a first line of treatment are key factors promoting the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. PML is mostly reported in patients suffering from homological malignancy, solid tumors, and in organ transplant recipients.

Since, overall healthcare investments have significantly increased, across the globe, governments are making efforts to deliver quality treatment and care to HIV patients, typically antiretroviral therapy. Favorable reimbursements and insurance options for HIV and cancer treatment and people with pre-existing HIV conditions, will not just provide financial assistance in low and middle income economies, but also help in early diagnosis of PML, further driving the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market. Cost-effective diagnosis and treatment camps by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) would further contribute to the global growth of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market.

Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Allergan Plc. (Actavis Plc.), Novartis AG, F. Hoffman – La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, among others.

