Global Rigid Paper Containers Market Growth and Forecast predictions to 2026

Rigid paper containers include packaging solutions such as corrugated & paperboard boxes, tubes, trays, and liquid cartons. Packaging in rigid paper containers enhances the aesthetic appeal of the packaged products, which has made rigid paper containers an integral part of the retail industry. Rigid paper containers are used for heavy-duty shipping applications as well as customized luxury packaging. The boxes segment is expected to have a significant share in the rigid paper containers market. Boxes can either be made of containerboard or paperboard. Boxes made with the help of containerboards are known as corrugated boxes. These rigid paper containers are most suited for heavy-duty applications while that made of paperboard cater to a variety of applications including cereal boxes, and liquid cartons, among others.

In terms of value, the global rigid paper containers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The study reveals the dynamics of the rigid paper containers market in five geographic segments, along with market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period of the global rigid paper containers market.

This Transparency Market Research report studies the global rigid paper containers market for the period 2018–2026. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the rigid paper containers market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global rigid paper containers market report begins with the executive summary for various categories, and their share in the rigid paper containers market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global rigid paper containers market, which includes TMR analysis of the market drivers, restraints, opportunity analysis, and trends that are affecting the growth of the rigid paper containers market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the rigid paper containers segment, an attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of rigid paper containers market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis is provided.

The global market for rigid paper containers is further segmented as board type, product type, and end use. On the basis of board, the global market for rigid paper containers is segmented into paperboards and containerboards. On the basis of product type, global market for rigid paper containers is segmented into boxes, tubes, trays, liquid cartons, and clamshells. On the basis of end use, the global market for rigid paper containers is segmented into food, beverages, chemicals & fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, and others.

The next section of the report highlights the rigid paper containers market by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2026. The study investigates Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional rigid paper containers market. The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional rigid paper containers market for 2018–2026.

To ascertain the size if the rigid paper containers market in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by key manufacturers and their respective production capacity are taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the rigid paper containers market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis on how the rigid paper containers market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the rigid paper containers market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis – based on supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the rigid paper containers market, and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segments for the global rigid paper containers market have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the rigid paper containers market. Another key feature of the global rigid paper containers market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the rigid paper containers market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in global rigid paper containers market report.

Transparency Market Research has developed the rigid paper containers ‘Market Attractiveness Index’. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the rigid paper containers market report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total rigid paper containers market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the rigid paper containers marketplace.

