Global RTA Furniture Market Trends 2019, Analysis, Leading Players & Forecast by 2025

Global RTA Furniture Market to reach USD 16.14 billion by 2025. Global RTA Furniture Market valued approximately USD 11.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.99% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The RTA Furniture Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. RTA (ready-to-assemble) furniture is assembled by the users at their end. It is shipped unassembled to the consumer. The RTA product range covers a whole host of residential and office furniture. They come flat-packed and are typically packaged as a kit comprising furniture parts and hardware needed to assemble it. Rising demand for furniture and the scarcity of wood and increasing adoption due to the features such as quality and durability of the furniture is the drivers of the market across the world. Furthermore, growing adoption in developing economies is creating lucrative opportunity in the market across the globe. RTA furniture provides choice of cabinet colors & designs, it is cost effective and it has wide range of products are available. These factors also increasing demand of RTA furniture across end user industries over the upcoming years. However, complexities associated with assembling the furniture, ease availability of counterfeit products and fluctuating raw material prices are the restraining factors of the market across the globe.

The regional analysis of Global RTA Furniture Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in the global RTA Furniture market due to highly developed retail sector in the region. Europe is also estimated to grow in the global RTA Furniture market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. However, Asia-Pacific is also witnessed to grow at faster rate over the forecasted period 2018-2025 owing to rise in household expenditure, changing consumer buying behavior and increasing disposable income of the individual in developing countries such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

Sauder Woodworking

Dorel Industries

Bush Industries

Inter IKEA Systems

Tvilum

South Shore

Whalen Furniture

Homestar

Flexsteel (Home Styles)

IKEA

Target

Wal-Mart Stores

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Office RTA Furniture

Residential RTA Furniture

By Application:

Independent Specialist Retailers

Independent Furniture Chains

Convenient Stores

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

