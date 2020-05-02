Global Zink Printing Market 2018 – 2026: Equipment Segment Is Projected To Register A Double-Digit Market Share

In a new Market Research, the global zink printing market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 598.0 Mn by the end of 2018. This is estimated to increase to US$ 684.0 Mn towards the close of 2026, registering a growth rate of 1.7% during the period 2018 – 2026.

This report has segmented the global ZINK printing market based on component, functionality, connectivity, application, and region. By component, the market is subsegmented into ZINK-based paper and ZINK-based printer. The functionality segment is subsegmented into compact photo printer and camera with printer. By connectivity, the market is subsegmented into Bluetooth, NFC, and others. The application segment is subsegmented into home/individual and commercial.

The ZINK-based paper segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as the demand for ZINK-based printers is growing rapidly in various countries, such as India, Spain, and GCC Countries, which is likely to lead to an increase in the demand for ZINK-based paper. Moreover, the global adoption of the Internet is rapidly driving the usage of advanced ZINK printing software and solutions. Furthermore, the ZINK-based printer segment is also expected to capture the largest market share of the global ZINK printing market and is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 66.1 Mn between 2018 and 2026. The ZINK-based paper segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 29.2 Mn during the forecast period.

Reduction in the usage of cables and the enhanced flexibility of these devices in terms of portability is also driving the market for ZINK printing. Owing to these factors, the equipment segment is projected to register a double-digit market share in 2018 in the global ZINK printing market.

Based on functionality, the ZINK printing market is subsegmented into compact photo printer and camera with printer segment. Enhanced security provided for ZINK printers and a user-friendly interface that is simple to understand are some of the major factors boosting the compact photo printer subsegment. In addition, the growth of the tourism industry worldwide has led an increase in the usage of instant cameras, and, with better alternatives available in the market in the form of ZINK printing technology, this is expected to lead to the growth of the camera with printer subsegment.

Zink printing is based on the technology of ‘zero ink’ – users only need to purchase special photo paper for printing, and are saved the trouble of investing in expensive ink cartridges. Zink printers also come in a smaller form factor than traditional ink printers, as the space required for ink cartridges and ribbons is saved, making these printers more portable and easy to handle. This is the biggest factor fueling demand for and adoption of zink printers across multiple industries. Zink printers are also flexible owing to the compact size and require no external cable connections. This enhances the portability factor, enabling users to carry zink printers wherever required for efficient printing operations. Flexibility is another key revenue driver in the global zink printing market.

Zink printers are relatively simple to operate and users do not require any prior technical knowledge regarding the connections or printing setup. This is boosting the adoption of zink printers for personal use. Elimination of ink only adds to the user-friendly aspect, making zink printers the hot favorite among users requiring high-quality prints in a speedy, hassle-free, and efficient manner.

According to This analysis, advertising of these products and creating awareness about them in the market should be the major focus to boost sales in the global market. Some of the market participants in the global ZINK printing market report include Hewlett-Packard Inc.; Eastman Kodak Company; Brother Industries, Ltd.; L.G Electronics Inc.; ZINK Holdings LLC; Lifeprint; PRYNT Corp.; Dell Inc.; and Polaroid.

