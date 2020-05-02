Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market is Expected to Garner $16.1 Billion Globally by 2020: Allied Market Research

“Hadoop in the Cloud” (HaaS/HDaaS) holds numerous benefits over conventional Hadoop. Low upfront cost (for both run it yourself and pure play HaaS) and non-technical interface (in case of pure play) are the crucial dynamics propelling the market. Many providers are coming up with graphic and excel based interfaces, which makes Hadoop operations easier than ever. HaaS adds flow to business operations as providers take sole responsibility of running and managing Hadoop jobs. SMEs, social media firms, SaaS providers. Gaming companies are largely contributing to HaaS revenue, and the growing demand for HaaS by these business entities is further fueling the market.

Persisting security concerns and lack of awareness among end users are the only pullbacks for the market growth. Information technology is acting as a boon in creating HaaS awareness among target customers. Persisting security concerns are also anticipated to die down to an extent due to the adoption of private clouds and high security cloud storages. AWS has already made a move in this direction with “AWS GovCloud (U.S. region)” that complies with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) requirements.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/489

Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) Market report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $16.1 Billion Globally by 2020, registering a CAGR of 70.8% during the forecast period 2014 to 2020. In the current business scenario, HaaS market is majorly constricted to North America. Amazon Elastic Map Reduce was the most prominent service, accounting to nearly 85% of the global market revenue in 2013.

HaaS made a grand ingress in the big data analytic market in last couple of years. The advent of this novel technology is highly appreciated among the data scientists and among the SMEs. The market has doubled itself in 2013 (from 2012) and is now gaining prominence among conventional Hadoop users. Noteworthy, Hadoop-as-a-service is expected to give a tough competition to on-premises-Hadoop in the coming years. The outburst of HaaS is anticipated to overcast the growth of the on-premises Hadoop market through 2020. With an optimistic view, AMR analysts further predict that the market would witness a strong bullish run during 2020 – 2025.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/489

The evolution of smaller pure play/managed HaaS players, despite the presence of giants such as IBM and Microsoft, has grabbed the attention as these smaller players are making strong inroads to the market. However, AWS has been a common storage platform for most of these HaaS providers. Cloudera, one of the leaders in Hadoop, offers CDH3 as a HaaS offering. Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corp., Amazon Web Services, Cloudera, Inc., Datameer, Inc., Hortonworks, MAPR Technologies, Emc Corp., Mortar Data Inc. and Altiscale are among key market participants analyzed in this report.

Buy the latest version of this report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout/318428

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com