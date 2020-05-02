HDPE Packaging Market 2019-2025 : APAC to Lead the Market with CAGR of 5% During Forecast

HDPE packaging is used in industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. Its properties of stiffness, moldability, and chemical resistance make it suitable for use in making various types of packaging including bottles, containers, cartons, bags, and others. Almost 70% of HDPE produced is used in packaging, both flexible and rigid. Its inert nature and ability to preserve products for long periods of time make it a popular choice in the food and beverage sector. The material also allows for easy printing, which is an important criterion for product promotion.

HDPE packaging products are more attractive as they offer more printing options over substitutes, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET). HDPE packaging is available in different colors and helps in product differentiation. The colors of the packaging products increase the aesthetic value of the products and attract the attention of the consumer resulting in more sales of HDPE bottles.

One of the biggest advantages of HDPE is its ability to berecycled. Because of environmental concerns associated with the plastic usage, there are restrictions on the use of HDPE, which has necessitated therecyclingtrend in this market. The recycling of HDPE packaging products makes it unique among many plastics used in thepackaging industry. The developed countries such as the US and the UK have made crucial developments in recycling HDPE and have future targets to increase the recycling rate. Vendors are trying to achieve 80% recycling in HDPE milk bottles.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the HDPE packaging market and is likely to register a growth rate of 5% during the forecast period. China dominates the HDPE packaging market in APAC because of the large scale manufacturing activity in the country. Growth in the packaging market in countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia will boost the demand for HDPE packaging in APAC in the coming years.

In 2018, the global HDPE Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global HDPE Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HDPE Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air

Sonoco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bottles

Containers

Cartons

Bags

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Beverage Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

