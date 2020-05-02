Head-Up Display Market Opportunities And Leading Countries 2025 With MicroVision, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Thales Group, INC., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation And More

Global Head-Up Display Market accounted for USD 2.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The current market scenario and future prospects of the sector have been studied in report. It also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the head-up display market in the next 8 years. Head-up displays are becoming common in new cars. This device curtails the distraction by displaying key information, such as a car’s speed and navigation directions, directly in the driver’s line of sight. HUDs are majorly used in cars such as Mazda3, BMW 7 Series and others. The global head-up display market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. Some of the major players in global head-up display market are

Pioneer Corporation

MicroVision, Inc.

Thales Group, INC.

Garmin Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Nippon Seiki Co Ltd

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

BAE Systems Inc.

Others: Honeywell Aerospace Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Elbit Systems Ltd., Saab AB, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Navdy, HUDWAY, LLC., NUVIZ, Exploride, among others. These major Head-Up Display players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

The head-up display is widely applicable in aviation and automation. Several developments have taken place in the field of head-up display. The Head-Up Display Market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In May 2016, Spade Corp launched iSCOUT, a portable Head-Up Display Unit (HUD) which is connected wirelessly to the car and smartphone.

In October 2016, Navdy launched head-up display in car so that an individual can keep eyes on the road while driving.

In August 2017, HUDWAY launched a New Head-Up Display that Mirrors the smartphone developers of Hudway app in order to stay connected for safe driving.

In August, 2017, Nuviz launched new head up display (HUD) device for motorcycle riding applications.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising awareness towards vehicle and passengers safety

Adoption of connected vehicles

Advent of technologically advanced head-up display

Huge requirement of power and brightness

Serious errors in HUD display technology

Market Segmentation: Global Head-Up Display Market

Based on component, the global head-up display market is segmented into

Video generator

Projector/projection unit

Display unit

Software

others

The projector/projection unit segment is sub segmented into liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) projector, digital light processing (DLP) projector and laser beam steering (LBS) projector. The display unit segment is sub segmented into digital micro mirror device (DMD) display, liquid crystal display (LCD) technology and liquid crystal silicon technology. The liquid crystal silicon technology segment is further sub segmented into nematics LCOS display and ferroelectric LCOS display.

Cathode ray tube

Light-emitting diode

Optical waveguide

Microelectromechanical system

On the basis of type, the global head-up display market is segmented into

Conventional head-up display

AR-based head-up display

The conventional head-up display segment is sub segmented into windshield-based head-up display and combiner-based head-up display

windshield-based head-up display and combiner-based head-up display On the basis of application, the global head-up display market is segmented into

Aviation

Automotive

The aviation segment is sub segmented into civil aviation and military aviation. The civil aviation segment is sub segmented into civil aircraft and civil helicopter. The military aviation segment is sub segmented into aircraft and helicopter. The automotive segment is sub segmented passenger car and commercial vehicle.

