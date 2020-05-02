Healthcare Logistics Market: Investigation, Consumption, Revenue (Mn USD), Share Forecast To 2025

Healthcare logistics market is provision of end-to-end integrated services. Several cold chain service providers have recently started to offer end-to-end integrated services, such as road, air, rail, and ocean transportation and warehousing to end-users in the global healthcare logistics market. Logistic vendors are providing cold chain management services to end-user customers and participating in their decision-making processes. Many logistic service providers offer end-to-end cold chain management services, such as inventory management, order scheduling, order forecasting, warehousing, and delivery management.

The higher focus on quality and product sensitivity in the pharma industry are one of the primary growth factors for this market. The manufacturers in this market focus extensively on the quality of the product, health of the people, and the integrity of the overall process. Manufacturers ensure an optimal experience with the brand to attract and retain customers and ensure that the quality and chemical composition of the pharmaceutical products are maintained. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are dealing with more sensitive products, such as customized treatments for rare diseases. This consequently increases the need to maintain the drugs accordingly since various medicines have a shorter shelf life, greater sensitivity to temperature, and varying levels of demand.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the healthcarelogisticsmarket by 2021. This is mainly due to the low labor costs and low manufacturing costs, which enable investors to plan their future projects and investments in this region. This region comprises of developed and developing countries with developed infrastructure and medical benefits available to the residents. The increased emphasis on elderly care and home-based healthcare services will result in the increased demand for medical drugs and devices in this region.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

KUEHNE+NAGEL

CEVA Holdings

FedEx

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Market segment by Application, split into

Marine

Inland

Aviation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

