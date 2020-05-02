Home Care Market in Ireland Growth, Trends, Supply, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Home Care in the Ireland” to its Research Database.

Home Care Market Ireland 2023

Overall, 2018 was a positive year for home care but a number of challenges remain which could substantially alter the landscape and affect growth over the forecast period.

The Home Care in Ireland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Candle Air Fresheners Continue To Grow in Popularity Adding New Demographics

Environment-conscious Consumers Impact Sales of Air Care

E-commerce and Online Sales Are Limited

Competitive Landscape

Private Label Expected To Grow Significantly Due To Indigenous Providers

A Polarisation Trend Is Evident in Air Care

Big Brands Compete on Sustainability

Category Data

Executive Summary

A Good Year Generally But Challenges Remain Over the Forecast Period

Home Care Is Shaped by Advancing Technology, Changing Consumer Habits and Environmental Concerns

Big Brands Continue To Dominate But Discounters Gain Share

Product Innovation Is Increasingly Consumer-led

Challenges Remain Over the Forecast Period.

Market Indicators

Table 1 Households 2013-2018

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 3 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2014-2018

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2018

Table 6 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2013-2018

Table 7 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018

