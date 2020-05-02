Horticulture Lighting Market Growth, Regional Outlook, Trend With Signify, OSRAM, GE, Lumileds, Hubbell Incorporated, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, Agrolux, And More

The data of this horticulture lighting report is represented with the tables, charts and graphs for better understanding.

Definition

Horticulture lighting can be defined as an artificial light source that is used as a synthetic source of light for the process of synthesis. This process is very useful in areas where there is a lack of proper sunlight. Lack of sunlight or any other source of light required for the process of photosynthesis deems the plants weak and unable to grow. These benefits of growing crops all year round through the process of horticulture lighting are deemed to benefit the horticulture lighting market significantly.

Market Statistics

Global Horticulture Lighting Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.7 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 11.9 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in horticulture farming and its benefits is expected to drive the market growth as horticulture farming essentially translates to yearlong supply of crops.

Key Companies

Few of the major competitors currently working in the horticulture lighting market are Signify Holding, Hawthorne Gardening Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, OSRAM GmbH, Agrolux, Heliospectra AB, Hortilux SchrEder B.V., Lumileds Holding B.V., PARsource – Commercial Greenhouse Lighting Solutions, Illumitex, Hubbell, Maxigrow Ltd, Bridgelux Inc., EYE Hortilux, LumiGrow, AXP Technology Inc., Valoya Oy, EconoLux Industries Ltd., Active Grow LLC., ADURA LED Solutions, Arrow Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ATop Lighting, Barron Lighting Group, and BLV Licht- und Vakuumtechnik GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of indoor and vertical farming is expected to drive the market growth

Government investments and initiatives to promote horticulture farming is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge and type of lighting to be used for certain crops is expected to restrain the market growth

High costs of technology is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Horticulture Lighting Market

By Offering Hardware

Lights

Modules

Meters

Others Software & Services

By Deployment Turnkey Solutions Retrofit Solutions

By Technology Fluorescent Lamps

T5

Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL) High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

High-Pressure Sodium Lamp

Metal-Halide Lamp Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Lights Other

By Lighting Type Toplighting Interlighting

By Cultivation Fruits & Vegetables Floriculture

By Application Greenhouses Vertical Farming Indoor Farming Others

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

The global horticulture lighting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of horticulture lighting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

