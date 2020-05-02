Intelligent Emergency Response and Infrastructure Market with Newest Industry Data, Future Trends And Forecast 2016 – 2023

Natural calamities and man-made catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods, fire, terrorist attacks, hijacking and others, have been observed in recent years across the world that have caused severe damage to human life and substantial economic loss. During such situations a quick medical help and prompt security measures are needed at such sites. Intelligent emergency response system is gaining good popularity in today’s world to tackle the disastrous situations. Technological advancements have made it possible to connect, share information and alert a large crowd in a short time. Intelligent emergency response system is a good example of technological advancement that helps in strengthening security by sending alerts to the government authorities, medical teams, civilians during such emergency situations. At the time of emergency situation such as fire in buildings, it becomes very difficult for evacuees to find the best possible evacuation path. Emergency response system plays an important role to help evacuees find the most efficient path in case of emergencies and avoid the hustle.

Technological development such as Internet of Things (IoT), and its fast adoption in developed countries and urban regions is driving the intelligent emergency response system market. Governments and other concerned authorities are promoting these system to be installed, considering the high risk factors, at places where huge crowd is present. In recent years, stadium security has become a major concern, due to stadiums emerging as potential targets for terrorist attacks. Terrorism is a serious threat while managing sporting or other events at stadiums which have large attendance of audiences and celebrities. Thus, stadiums and auditoriums are fast adopting the intelligent emergency response systems to secure and provide the best possible measures in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, some of other key factors driving the intelligent emergency response and infrastructure market include rise in mining industries, exploration and hazardous industry, perception about the importance of security, up-gradation of existing architecture with latest emergency systems. However, the lack of awareness of technical features and scarcity of interoperability between products are some of the major factors constraining the growth of intelligent emergency response and infrastructure market.

The intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure market is divided on the basis of its applications in different industry sectors such as energy & utilities, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, government & defense, aviation, hospitality, telecom & IT, and others. Different types of communication technologies used by the intelligent emergency response systems include satellite phones, vehicle-ready gateways (cellular/GPS/Wi-Fi), first responders, and emergency response radars.

The market poses good opportunities for intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure, considering different risks and threats for different regions across the globe. Thus, providing an innovative intelligent emergency response solution, depending on different threat concerns in different regions will be a good opportunity for manufacturers to target in coming years. Regions such as North America and Europe are the leading adopters of intelligent emergency response system and infrastructure. Further, developing regions in Asia can be considered as potential market in coming years due to recent calamities of floods, earthquakes and terrorist attacks encountered by some countries in this region.

