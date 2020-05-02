Latest Statistical Report on “Structural Steel Market” 2023 Driving Hefty Industry Revenue growth by Leading Players; Wuhan Group, Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd.

Worldwide Structural Steel Market (By Types, By Applications, By Leading Regions and Crucial Players) by Crystal Market Research– Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 Investigations of critical facets of this Structural Steel Industry predicated on current industry events, market necessities, industry approach endorsed by Structural Steel market Prime players along with their growth scenario.

Industry Trend Analysis

In 2014, the global structural steel market was evaluated around USD 79.87 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 128.75 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.45% over the forecast period. Robust recovery of construction market in emerged markets of the UK, U.S., and Germany is a major factor fueling the growth of the market. Steel segments like wide flanges, angles, I-beams, and channels are extensively utilized in construction market due to their brilliant energy efficiency and design flexibility. Exponential technological developments in market for production maximization and cost reduction have boosted the high performance structural steel demand. The product demonstrates advanced properties like excellent ductility and seismic resistance, high strength, speed of erection and ease of fabrication.

The study of the Structural Steel report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Structural Steel Industry by different features that include the Structural Steel overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

Segmentation by Key Players:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Arcelor Mittal S.A.

Hebei Group

POSCO

Baosteel Group Co.

Wuhan Group

Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd. (HSC Ltd.)

Bohai Group

Anshan Iron & Steel Group Corporation

Baogang Group

Anyang Group Co. Ltd.

and Tata Limited among others.

Major Types:

Major Applications:

Non-residential

Industrial

Commercial

Offices

Institutional

Residential

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Structural Steel Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

