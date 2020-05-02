Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market By Top Players: Ericsson, Syniverse, Ekahau, Galigeo, Masternaut, Pitney Bowes, Tomtom International, Polaris Wireless, TCS and Forecast To 2025

LBS include services to identify the location of a person or object, such as discovering the nearest cash machine (ATM) or the whereabouts of a friend or employee. LBS include parcel tracking and vehicle tracking services. LBS can include mobile commerce when taking the form of coupons or advertising directed at customers based on their current location. They include personalized weather services and even location-based games.

The Top Key Players include: Ericsson, Syniverse, Ekahau, Galigeo, Masternaut, Pitney Bowes, Tomtom International, Polaris Wireless, TCS, Ruckus, DigitalGlobe.

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Key Segments:

On the Basis of Type:

Indoor Location

Outdoor Location

On the Basis of Application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Defense

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with key players

Chapter 4 Global In-App Advertising Market Analysis, Trends, Growth

Chapter 5 In-App Advertising Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global In-App Advertising Market Segment, Type, Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global Mobile Phones Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of In-App Advertising Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

