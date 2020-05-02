Medical Physics Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2017-2027

From x-ray to MRI imaging and from endoscopy to interventional radiology, medical physics has been playing a crucial role in medical research, diagnosis, and treatment. Evolution of physics concepts and their application in healthcare is transforming the medical technologies at an ever-accelerating pace. Medical physics involves the application of fundamental physics concepts, theories or methods to medicine. Healthcare professionals who are responsible to bring these medical physics theories into medical practice are called as medical physicists. Medical physics covers wide frontiers including key areas of cancer diagnosis & treatment, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders. In cancer medical physics explains the basic mechanism of biological changes upon the intervention of radiation with a biological system or cellular mechanisms and develops new techniques for precise measurement of radiation and dose calculation. In Cardiovascular diseases, medical physics applies to the measurement of blood flow, oxygenation etc., while in neurology it applies to recording and interpretation of bioelectric potential. Medical physics also employs to an application of computers in medicine and diagnostic issues. Medical physics departments are located in hospitals and universities. Medical physics involves continuous research that can be translated into practice. Typical examples of biomedical equipment that apply this medical physics concepts include surgical lasers, magnetic resonance imaging scanners (MRI), computed tomography (CT), X-ray, positron emission tomography scanners (PET), PET/CT, ultrasound equipment, single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), Electrocardiography (ECG) devices, Electroencyclograhy (EEG) devices, 2D echo, etc. among others.

Medical Physics Market: Drivers and Restraints

Tremendous research and development activities in medical devices industry are the prime factor driving the growth of global medical physics market over the forecast period. Development of new technologies and instruments for use in diagnostics such as magnetic and electro-optical devices for manipulation of diagnostic images, digital computer techniques for qualitative analysis of static and dynamic images, imaging procedures utilizing infrared and ultrasound sources etc. would fuel the growth of global medical physics market. Moreover, science and technology are dramatically being exploited for techniques such as laser surgery, endoscopic procedures, radiation and nuclear medicine which would escalate the growth potential for medical physics market. However, medical physicists and other healthcare professionals operating in the medical physics require years of specialized training to understand how to utilize these concepts in routine diagnosis and treatment protocols and a limited number of such resources limits the growth of global medical physics market.

Medical Physics Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, global medical physics market has been segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography.

Based on application, global medical physics market is segmented as below:

Medical Imaging Diagnostics intervention radiology Medical Optics

Radiation Therapeutics Radiation Oncology Nuclear Medicine Laser Medicine

Biomechanics

Healthcare informatics and computational physics

Based on the end user, global medical physics market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academics & Research Centers

Medical Physics Market: Overview

The synergy between rapidly evolving medical physics technologies and understanding of genome & biochemistry has resulted into the emergence of molecular medicine. Imaging technologies thus now are able to monitor biological processes such as metabolism, the biology of receptors, tumor mapping etc. Introduction of tomographic reconstruction i.e. a computerized method for imaging slices in the body has enabled the use of SPECT/CT and PET/CT imaging tools to diagnose diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and to create color maps of the brain. An idea of employing light energy for surgery is specifically beneficial to ophthalmology.

Medical Physics Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global medical physics market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America clearly dominates the global medical physics market due to high degree of intelligence and pace of R&D activities in medical devices industry and majority of the best research institutes are located in the U.S.,Europe is expected to be the second largest market for medical physics as large number of global medical devices players are based in Western Europe. Japan medical physics market is expected to grow at significant CAGR.

Medical Physics Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in global medical physics market include Siemens Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Varian Medical Systems, Teleflex Incorporated, Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems etc. among others.