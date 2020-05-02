Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market in Global and India – Trends & Forecast, 2018-2025 | Key Players: CanvasM Technologies, Comviva Technologies, IMImobile Pvt. Ltd., and OnMobile Global

The Global Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market revenue is expected to reach $23.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% Rising internet and mobile subscriber base, availability of improved quality handsets at affordable rates, M-commerce, mobile entertainment services are few growth propellants of VAS. Global market research and consulting company, has published a study titled “Global Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market in Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2025”.

The unparalleled internet penetration in Global and India in the last decade has largely been possible due to the superior services offered by telecom operators at competitive rates. The telecom market of Global and India has experienced a gigantic revolution in the past 10 years with subscribers switching to smartphones. The earlier popular value-added services (VAS) such as short message service, astrology updates, news alerts and weather updates have been replaced by sophisticated applications in response to the consumer’s changing needs.

The key market players are CanvasM Technologies, Comviva Technologies, IMImobile Pvt. Ltd., and OnMobile Global. The report also talks about the companies to watch for such as Mobile2Win and Value First Digital Media.

Consumer VAS and Enterprise VAS segment would be the major contributors to the growth of the Mobile VAS Market of Global and India. Consumer VAS is expected to grow at a faster rate in comparison to enterprise VAS. However, the lack of promotions and proper usage will hinder market growth.

Mobile-Commerce, Mobile-Governance, Mobile-Health and Mobile-Education will have huge promise in the Global VAS market. The Global Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) Market is segmented and analyzed by users, delivery platforms, verticals, VAS types and regions.

Healthcare, education, banking, government and commercial enterprises are the major end user verticals. These sectors invest heavily on mobile platforms and are a key source of revenue for service providers.

Report Highlights

The report covers drivers, restraints and opportunities (DRO) affecting the market growth over the forecast years (2018–2025)

The report provides information related to latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and competitive landscape

The report covers competitive landscape, which includes mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures & collaborations and competitor comparison analysis

It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of MVAS in various industries

The report includes an end user analysis based on an end-user survey which was successfully conducted across the globe during the time of the study

