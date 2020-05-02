Nanoclay Market Rising Demand for Reinforced Polymers in Automotive Industry to Drive Demand for Global Market to Expand at 12.0% CAGR between 2015 and 2023

Nanoclays are layered mineral silicates that are divided into various classes depending on their chemical composition and morphology. Commonly used commercial nanoclays include montmorillonite, bentonite, kaolinite, hectorite, and halloysite. Nanoclays are employed in the reinforcement of liquid silicone rubbers, fibers, polymer films, hybrid phenolic friction composites, and non-woven and other composite materials in polymer nanocomposites.

This report forecasts and analyzes the nanoclay market on regional and global levels. The study provides historic data for 2014 coupled with forecast from 2015 to 2023 based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers and restraints for the nanoclay market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the study comprises opportunities available in the nanoclay market. Detailed value chain analysis has been included to provide a comprehensive view of the nanoclay market. Analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the nanoclay market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.

The study analyzes the nanoclay market by segmenting it based on products, end-users, and regions. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The segmentation comprises demand for nanoclay in products and end-users across all regions. Product segmentation includes kaolinite, smectite, and others, while end-user segmentation comprises flame retardants, automotive, paints & coatings, and others.

Prices of nanoclay vary in each region. Hence, a similar volume-to-revenue ratio does not follow for each individual region. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down the market into product segments and end-users in each region. Market numbers have been estimated based on demand for various grades of nanoclay, viz. kaolinite and smectite, and end-user segments such as packaging, flame retardants, automotive, paints & coatings, and others. Market size and forecast for each product segment and end-user have been provided in the context of the global and regional market. The nanoclay market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors, and direct selling regional producers based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The report also offers competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as Elementis Specialties Inc, Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd, UBE Industries, Mineral Technologies Inc., RTP Co., and Techmer PM. Detailed description of the company overview in terms of headquarters, inception, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of the players in the market.