Nanophotonics Market Supply, Sales, Revenue And Forecast From To 2015 -2023

Since long, the zest of the electronic industry has been to achieve miniaturization of their products and impart integration. With the advent and radical ubiquity of smartphones, that drive to achieve higher efficiency within smallest devices has gained further impetus and given birth to the nanophotonics market. Essentially, nanophotonics has emerged as an integration of three advanced aspects of science: nanotechnology, photonics, and optoelectronics. There are tremendous possibilities with nanophotonics, finding applications in technology and science including solar energy, optical microscopy, bio-imaging, and optical communications. Some of the common examples of nanophotonics materials can be quantum dots, nanowires, photonic crystals, and nanotubes, which are now extensively used to meet the requirements of manufacturing electronic products that offer extended functionalities within smaller sizes, incremented battery life, and stronger data transmission. During the forecast period of 2015 to 2023, the demand in the global nanophotonics market is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR.

This report offers in-depth assessment of the current and futuristic prospects of the market for nanophotonics, providing figurative projections, gauging potential of demand from various regions and countries, and profiling some of the key companies who are ahead of the curve.

In the recent past, optoelectronics and photonics have aided to the markets pertaining to semiconductor and electronics but nanotechnology is something whose possibilities are yet to be completely harnessed. During a foreseeable future, nanotechnology is expected to remain one of the most sought-after technology by major companies and research institutes. Some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global nanophotonics market are: increasing demand for solid-state lighting, benefits such as working in an environment without hazardous chemicals as well as high thermal conductivity and modulation rate, growing usage of LED in consumer goods, high ratio of power over performance, and government support for lighting products that are highly energy-efficient. In addition to that, growing popularity of OLEDs is expected to reflect positively on the global nanophotonics market, as they consumer lesser power, have a larger field view, and are crisper and brighter as well as much more powerful than LEDs.

On the other hand, higher cost of LED over incandescent lamps, stabilizing demand for smartphones in a number of countries, and requirement for precise management of heat and current are some of the factors holding the nanophotonics market from flourishing. That being said, the vendors operating in this market stand to gain new opportunities if they concentrate on narrowing cost differential and improvement in efficiency.

The demand in the global market for nanophotonics is escalating in all regions, but particularly in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. While Asia Pacific has a larger consumer base thanks to the vastly populated emerging economies of China and India, the North America region is driven by the developed country of the U.S. wherein extensive investments have been made for the research and development activities pertaining to nanotechnology.

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors, BuckyUSA, Blue Nano, LG Display, Nanocs, Cambrios Technologies, Nanosys, Novarials, Nanocyl, Nanoco Technologies, Carbon Solutions, Catalytic Materials, nanoPHAB, Philips Lumileds Lighting, QD Vision, Samsung SDI, TCL Display Technology, and Universal Display are a few companies operating in the global nanophotonics market.

