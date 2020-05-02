Neonatal Ventilators Market Geography, Material, End User, With Getinge, ResMed, Air Liquide, Sechrist Industries, Maquet Getinge Group, Dräger And many More

A ventilator is a medical device routinely used in medical settings to provide mechanical support in exchange for oxygen and carbon dioxide. It is called as artificial respiration. Ventilator is designed to facilitate breathable air into and out of the lungs, it is helpful in providing breathing for a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or is breathing inefficiently. Ventilators used during the treatment of neonates are termed as neonatal ventilators. The global neonatal ventilators market is growing tremendously. There have been tremendous technological advancements in the field of Ventilation respiratory disorder in the last decade.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-neonatal-ventilators-market

The global The global neonatal ventilators market is expected to reach USD 1.37 billion by 2025, from USD 0.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The neonatal ventilators market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global neonatal ventilators markets are

Philips

Resmed

Medtronic

Becton Dickinson and Company

Getinge

Dräger

Smiths Group

Hamilton Medical

GE Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel

Air Liquide

Others: Asahi Kasei, Allied Healthcare Products, AVIA, Care Fusion, Breas Medical, Maquet, Sechrist, Nihon Kohden, Airon amongst others. The global neonatal ventilators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes neonatal ventilators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America

According to world health organization in Europe Over 12% of infant deaths in the Region are due to respiratory diseases. According to European respiratory society, 235 million people suffer from asthma, more than 200 million people have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), 65 million endure moderate-to-severe COPD, and 1–6% of the adult population (more than 100 million people) experiences sleep disordered breathing.

GE Healthcare (U.S) CARESCAPE R860 has flattened the learning curve and unlocked ventilation capabilities by making them more accessible and easier to use.

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-neonatal-ventilators-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid growth in the geriatric population

Increasing number of preterm births

Rising number of ICU beds

Rising incidence of respiratory diseases

Drawbacks of ventilators

Resistance from physicians for technology transition

Market Segmentation: Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

The global neonatal ventilators market is segmented based on the mobility, ventilator type, mode, interface, end user and geographical segments.

Based on mobility type market is segmented into

Intensive Care

Portable

Intensive care market further sub segmented into high-end ICU ventilator, mid-end ICU ventilators, and basic ICU ventilators.

On the basis of ventilator type market is segmented into

Adult

Infant

On the basis of mode market is segmented into

Volume

Pressure

Combined

On the basis of interface market is segmented into

Invasive

Non-Invasive

On the basis of end user market is segmented into

Hospital

Home Care

Ambulatory Care Centre

Based on geography the global market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Philips (Netherlands) launched Philips Respironics V680 ventilator in Canada, offering hospitals both invasive and non-invasive ventilation solutions. Unique feature of this device is to deliver advanced life support for critically ill patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

May 2014, ResMed (U.S) introduced a new platform of portable, lightweight, and user-friendly life support ventilators in select European and Asia-Pacific markets with the launch of the Astral 100 and Astral 150. ResMed’s new generation of Astral life support ventilators offer unparalleled mobility and ease of use for patients suffering from neuromuscular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other adult and childhood breathing disorders.

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level. All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-neonatal-ventilators-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com