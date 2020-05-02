Nephrostomy Devices Market Study Offers In-depth Competitive Landscape Assessment 2017-2027

Nephrostomy catheter is the primary option for drainage of an obstructed urine collecting system. Hydronephrosis is the common indication characterized by blockade of one or both the ureters, for which nephrostomy catheters are used. Nephrostomy catheter is generally inserted under local anesthetic, which works by temporarily diverting urine from site of blockade. Nephrostomy has a success rate of over 95% if performed by properly trained and qualified resources. Nephrostomy is also useful in cases where antibiotics are unable to reach kidney due to obstruction. In such cases, percutaneous nephrostomy is very good treatment alternative as it allows the flow of urine in obstructed area as well as permits the instillation of antibiotics at the site of infection. Nephrostomy catheter placement is generally performed by interventional radiologists under image guidance in the radiology room or operating room. The most common cause of nephrostomy is the cancer of reproductive organs such as ovarian cancer, colon cancer, etc. Dilation catheters presents the latest solution for challenges to percutaneous dilation. Although contraindicated in the pregnant women, percutaneous nephrostomy is recommended for selected patients who develop the symptoms of urolithiasis during pregnancy. Other indications in which nephrostomy is recommended include urinary tract infections, bladder prolapse, benign prostate hyperplasia, urinary incontinence etc.

Nephrostomy Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising incidence of kidney stone is the primary factor driving the growth of global nephrostomy devices market. Moreover, increasing incidence of ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, prostate cancer etc. increasing incidence of post-operative infection in kidney transplant patients are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of nephrostomy devices market. However, alternative procedures such as ureteral stenting and challenges to percutaneous nephrostomy are the factors hindering the growth of global nephrostomy devices market.

Nephrostomy Devices Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global nephrostomy devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on product type, the global nephrostomy devices market is divided into following:

Nephrostomy Catheters

Guidewires

Sheath Dilators

Drainage Tubes

Other Accessories (bags, needles etc.)

Based on retail end user, the global nephrostomy devices market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Nephrostomy Devices Market: Overview

The global market for nephrostomy devices is highly fragmented with presence of local and regional players. However, global players are expected to account for over 70% of the share in the global nephrostomy devices market. Launch of new techniques such as balloon dilation catheter with patented multilayer technology is expected to create traction in the global nephrostomy devices market. Among all products, nephrostomy catheters segment is expected to contribute maximum market share over the forecast period.

Nephrostomy Devices Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, global nephrostomy devices market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to be the leader in global nephrostomy devices market owing to increasing incidence of reproductive cancers. The market in Asia Pacific and Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to increasing presence of local players in countries such as China and India. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global nephrostomy devices market.

Nephrostomy Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global nephrostomy devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Angiodynamics Inc. Cardinal Health Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., Ameco Medical Industries, Cook Medical, Envaste Limited, Medi-globe Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Gohar Shafa Medical Devices, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., and others.