Next Generation Sequencing Ngs Market 2014-2023 Latest Technical Advancements Rising by Highly Growing key players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, GATC Biotech AG

Industry Trend Analysis

In 2014, the global next-generation sequencing market was evaluated around USD 2.82 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 15.04 billion by 2023 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.43% over the forecast period. Expansion of more rapid and efficient genomic sequencing methodologies is projected to fuel the NGS platforms adoption further and consequently regulating industrial expansion. Rising automation within the pre-sequencing protocols is projected to boost progress in the global industry in the approaching years. Use of innovative platforms for the growth of custom-made medicine by clinical analysis at a genetic stage is a major factor that is likely to improve NGS demand during the forecast years.

The study of the Next Generation Sequencing Ngs report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Next Generation Sequencing Ngs Industry by different features that include the Next Generation Sequencing Ngs overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

Segmentation by Key Players:

Beijing Genomics Institute

Pacific Biosciences

Knome Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GATC Biotech AG.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

DNAStar Inc.

Helicos BioSciences

CLC Bio (Qiagen)

Macrogen Inc.

and Illumina Inc.

Major Types:

Major Applications:

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Idiopathic Diseases

Inherited Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Non-Communicable / Other Diseases

Reproductive Health

NIPT

PGT

Newborn/Genetic Screening

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Next Generation Sequencing Ngs Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

