Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Supporting Activities development in United States, Europe and China.

Support activities for oil and gas operations industry comprise establishments which provide support activities on a contract or fee basis for oil and gas operations such as explorationdrilling and extraction.

Companies involved in providing support activities for oil and gas operations are offering self-assembling rigs to reduce operating costs and save time. Self-assembling rigs are automated rigs that can walk at up to 30 feet per hourrotate 360 degreesand can be operated with a remote control.

In 2017, the global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Halliburton

Saipem

Schlumberger

Baker Hughes

Weatherford



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Drilling Oil and Gas Wells

Crude Oil & Natural Gas

Market segment by Application, split into

Crude Petroleum Comprises

Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Oil and Gas Supporting Activities development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Drilling Oil and Gas Wells

1.4.3 Crude Oil & Natural Gas

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Crude Petroleum Comprises

1.5.3 Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Size

2.2 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Halliburton

12.1.1 Halliburton Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Introduction

12.1.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.2 Saipem

12.2.1 Saipem Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Introduction

12.2.4 Saipem Revenue in Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Saipem Recent Development

12.3 Schlumberger

12.3.1 Schlumberger Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Introduction

12.3.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.4 Baker Hughes

12.4.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Introduction

12.4.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.5 Weatherford

12.5.1 Weatherford Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Introduction

12.5.4 Weatherford Revenue in Oil and Gas Supporting Activities Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Weatherford Recent Development

