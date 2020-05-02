P2P Payment Market Is Booming Globally with :Tencent, Square, Circle Internet Financial Limited, clearXchange., SnapCash, Dwolla, Inc., TRANSFERWISE LTD, CurrencyFair.com, One97 Communications Ltd

P2P Payment Market report has Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for particular period for market that will help user to take decision based on futuristic chart. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2023 for the market. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the P2P Payment Market Products market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Person to person” (P2P) payment is the online tech that permits users to transact money from their credit card or bank account to account for another person through the Internet. It is founded on the triumphant Paypal method where a user with a trusted 3rd-party vendor establish the protected connection of accounts, assigning their credit card or bank account data for accepting and transferring funds.

Market Segment by Type, covers

• NFC/Smartcard

• SMS

• Mobile Apps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

• Retail Payments

• Travels & Hospitality Payments

• Transportation & Logistics Payments

• Energy & Utilities Payments

• Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 P2P Payment Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global P2P Payment Market Competition, by Players

4 Global P2P Payment Market Size by Regions

5 North America P2P Payment Revenue by Countries

6 Europe P2P Payment Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific P2P Payment Revenue by Countries

8 South America P2P Payment Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue P2P Payment by Countries

10 Global P2P Payment Market Segment by Type

11 Global P2P Payment Market Segment by Application

12 Global P2P Payment Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Scope of the Report:

• This report studies the P2P Payment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the P2P Payment market by product type and applications/end industries.

• IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic are major players in the P2P Payment in 2016. AAC Technologies dominated with 7.07% revenue share.

• On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of P2P Payment, with a revenue market share nearly 35.54% in 2016; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

• P2P Payment used in industry including BFSI Sector, Government and Public Sector, Industrial Sector, Retail Sector, Transport and Logistics Sector and others. Report data showed that 35.99% of the P2P Payment market demand in Government and Public Sector in 2016.

• The global P2P Payment market is valued at 1530 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 4220 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% between 2017 and 2023.

• The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

• North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of P2P Payment.

• Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

