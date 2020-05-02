Pet Food Market to Reach $92,747 Million,by 2022 – AMR

A recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Pet Food Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014 – 2022, projects that the global pet food market size is projected to reach $92,747 million, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during 2016 – 2022. Moreover, North America is expected to dominate the global pet food market throughout the analysis period, registering a notable CAGR of 3.8%.

The global pet food industry is driven by rise in trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increased awareness about pet health. In addition, increase in ownership of pets in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales offer opportunities for the pet food market players. However, increasing concerns about pet obesity and pet food recalls by companies hamper the growth of the global pet food market.

Premium foods have garnered significant popularity among quality sensitive pet owners. The growing interest in humanized pet food has created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers to produce high quality nutritional food without additives or preservatives. Pet food products with low-fat, low caloric, and high moisture content are in high demand in the market, towing to the incidence of pet obesity. Therefore, the other pet food type segment is expected to witness the fastest rate during the forecast period.

However, transition in packaging standards has significantly impacted the overall pet food industry. Pet guardians prefer using metal canned packaging to flexible plastic and paper packaging. For instance, stand-up pouches witnessed more than 50% growth in the U.S. during 2007-2013. In addition, demand for smaller package sizes, such as single-served packets assist pet owners to deal with their pets weight or meal portion

The global pet food market is segmented, based on sales channel, into pet specialized shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and others (grocery stores and non-grocery stores). The hypermarkets segment generated the highest revenue in 2015, as they offer one-stop shopping experience along with a broad product range. Conversely, internet sales have witnessed the highest growth rate, as it is one of the convenient shopping methods that offers a wide variety of products to pet owners. The rising online pet food sales would propel the overall pet food market size. In the U.S., the sales of pet food through e-commerce platforms increased by more than 50%, and is expected to outpace the overall e-commerce or retail sales by 2022.

