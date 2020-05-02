Polymer Foam Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023

The Polymer Foam Market growing usage of polymer foam in construction and building applications is fostering the market growth of polymer foam. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.

The polymer foam market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study. The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Few of the prominent companies operating in the polymer foam market are BASF, LANXESS, Huntsman, DowDuPont and SABIC. Some of the major customers are FIAT, UFP Technologies, VINCI, Volkswagen Group, and Sika AG.

The increasing awareness across the globe, especially developed regions along with increasing demand from end user industries is accelarating the growth of polymer foam. On the other hand, growing economies and increasing per capita income along with technological innovations to bring down the prices are making polymer foam more affordable & efficient. The increased innovation and R&D is helping in expansion of polymer foam application areas providing additional growth opportunities to the market.

Types:

o Polyurethane

o Polystyrene

o PVC

o Phenolic

o Polyolefin

o Melamine

o Others

End-users:

o Building and Construction

o Automotive

o Packaging

o Furniture and Bedding

o Others

Geography:

o Asia Pacific

o North America

o Europe

o Rest of the World

Increasing demand for polymer foam from the automotive, packaging, and building and construction industries is driving the polymer foam market globally. Asia Pacific is dominating the market of polymer foam during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. Polymer foam is used in various applications. The growth of the end-user industries is likely to drive the growth of the polymer foam market during the forecast period. The companies working in the manufacturing of polymer foam are actively participating to increase their product ranges along with improvements in supply networks and thus enhancing their positions in the polymer foam market.

