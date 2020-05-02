Position Sensor Market Manufactures, Demand, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Verified Market Research

What are Position Sensors?

The position sensor is defined as an electronic device that is used for position measurement where displacement, position, distance, or length measurements are applied for automating, testing, or monitoring processes. It measures the distance traveled by the body starting from its reference position. Depending upon the different sensing principles, position sensors are classified into capacitive position sensors, linear voltage differential transformers, magnetostrictive linear position sensor, fiber-optic position sensor, optical position sensors, and many others. It has applications in different industries such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare.

Global Position Sensor Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing emphasis on measurement and inspection in the manufacturing industry, rising adoption of position sensors in the aviation and aerospace industry and incorporation of position sensors in modern automobiles have been driving the Global Position Sensor market. On the other hand, high prices of components and raw materials might act as a restraint for the overall market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Position Sensor Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Position Sensor Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Position Sensor Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Sensata Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Sick AG, Heidenhain Corporation, Ametek Inc., Balluff Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hans TURCK GmbH & Co. KG, MTS System Corporation, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Among others. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation, by Type

• Linear Position Sensor

o Linear Encoder

o Linear Variable Differential Transformer (LVDT)

o Laser Position Sensor

o Magnetostrictive Sensor

o Linear Potentiometer

• Rotary Position Sensor

o Rotary Encoder

o Rotary Variable Differential Transformer (RVDT)

o Resolver

o Rotary Potentiometer

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation, by Contact Type

• Contact

• Non-Contact

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation, by Output

• Analog

• Digital

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation, by Application

• Test Equipment

• Material Handling

• Machine Tools

• Motion Systems

• Robotics

• Others

Global Position Sensor Market Segmentation, by Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Packaging

• Others

Global Position Sensor Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

