Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market: Huge Growth Opportunity by Trend 2025

This report presents the worldwide Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Robotic process automation is an application technology where software with capabilities of artificial intelligence and machine learning are used for handling high volume, repeatable tasks. RPA allows employees to configure and program a computer software or a robot to interpret exiting application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems.

North America region accounts for largest share in robotic process automation market owing to high development in field of technology and presence of developed countries. Europe is one of the prominent player in the market of robotic process automation. Countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to the rich manufacturing and automotive industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries and demand for consumer electronic products is forcing the manufacturers to adopt a cost effective technology in the manufacturing process.

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Automation Anywhere (U.S.)

Blue Prism (U.K.)

Celaton Ltd (U.K.)

Ipsoft (U.S.)

Nice Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Pegasystems (U.S.)

Redwood Software (U.S.)

Uipath (Romania)

Verint (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Breakdown Data by Type

Automated Solution

Decision Support And Management Solution

Interaction Solution

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Breakdown Data by Application

BFSI

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Logistics

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Travel

Hospitality

Transportation

Others

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

