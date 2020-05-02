Sales Revenue of Protective Coatings Market to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand During the Forecast Period

The protective coating is a covering that is applied over a surface to ensure protection from external environment that could damage the function or integrity of an item or part. Protective coatings find application in consumer products as well as in heavy machinery, marine, automotive and oil & gas industry, etc. Protective coatings are generally classified by their basic resin types such as epoxy, alkyd, acrylic, or polyurethane. Epoxy resins segment account for a dominant share of the protective coatings market. However, various blends of resin, pigments, solvents, and additives result in different serviceability and properties of protective coatings.

The global protective coatings market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% in terms of value over the forecast period (2016–2022), to reach market value of US$ 23.2 Bn by 2022.

Protective coatings market growth is influenced by a number of factors, including growing demand for new infrastructure in developing economies and increased investments to upgrade aging infrastructure in developed economies. Product and technology innovations focused on eco-friendly and cost-efficient solutions is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period. The major trend observed in the market is the adoption of water-borne coatings over solvent-borne coatings due to stringent environmental regulations limiting VOC emissions.

Persistence Market Research, in its latest report titled ‘Protective Coatings Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2022’, has segmented the global protective coatings market into technology, resin type, application and regions. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into solvent-borne, water-borne, powder and others. On the basis of resin type, the market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, polyester and others. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial real estate, industrial plants and facilities, oil & gas, power and mining. On the basis of geographic regions, the protective coatings market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Amongst the aforementioned regions, Asia Pacific protective coatings market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 9.4%, in terms of volume during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to account for 41.6% share of the global protective coatings market volume by 2016 end. In terms of market volume, Europe market is expected to depict slow growth during the forecast period. It is slated to account for a value share of 21.3% by the end of 2016. Revenue contribution of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa to the global protective coatings market is expected to increase significantly at CAGRs of 9.3% and 8.4% respectively, over the forecast period.