Service Procurement Market Outlook 2018 to 2023: Upwork, PRO Unlimited, PeopleFluent, Superior Group, SAP Fieldglass, Field Nation, Beeline, and WorkMarket, an ADP company
This report has all the company profiles for the top players and brands and along with that the report also contains a synopsis of market definition, classifications, applications, and market trends, and the Service Procurement Market drivers and restraints that are derived from a well-known method called SWOT analysis.
Developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are the moves that the top players in the service procurement market are making which in turn affect the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.
Some Of The Key Players In Service Procurement Market Include:
- Upwork
- PRO Unlimited
- PeopleFluent
- Superior Group
- SAP Fieldglass
- Field Nation
- Beeline
- WorkMarket, an ADP company
- DCR Workforce
- TargetRecruit
- Provade
- PIXID
- Enlighta
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Service Procurement industry market by types, applications, players and regions. This report also displays the production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market influencing factors of the Service Procurement industry in USA, EU, China, India, Japan and other regions, and forecast to 2023, from 2018.
Market Analysis by Types:
- Contingent Workforce Management
- Freelancer Management
- Statement of Work Procurement
- Services Governance and MSA Management
- Analytics and Reporting
- Resource Sourcing and Tracking
Market Analysis by Applications:
- Food
- Biofuel
- Industrial
Major Table of Contents:
1 Industry Overview
2 Industry Environment
3 Service Procurement Market by Type
4 Major Companies List
5 Market Competition
6 Market Demand
7 Region Operation
8 Marketing & Price
9 Research Conclusion
List of Tables
Report focal-point
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Key developments in the market
- In-depth market segmentation
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
