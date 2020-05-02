Service Robotics Market 2019 Emerging Growth, Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Forecasts to 2026

Verified Market Research

What are Service Robots?

Service Robots can be defined as robots that are made to assist humans by performing various duties such as household chores to professional applications. The service robots are typically autonomous and are controlled by a built-in control system, often with manual override options. Service robots provide services that fall into two categories: professional, or personal. Professional service robot applications include defense, rescue & security, field robots, medical, marine, logistics, telepresence, inspection & maintenance. Personal robots have applications such as entertainment, education, research & hobbyist.

Service Robotics Market Overview

Global Service Robotics Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

With the increasing amount of automation that is developing in today’s society, service robots are becoming more prominent. Factors such as the increasing amount of adoption of technology as well as the applications in which service robots are applicable are driving the market. Factors such as the cost of implementation as well as the lack of awareness when it comes to personal robots are driving the global service robots market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The "Global Service Robotics market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global Service Robotics Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Service Robotics market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Kuka AG, Irobot Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime as, DJI, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Adept Technology, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Bluefin Robotics, ECA Group, Aethon Inc., Delaval International AB, Lely Holding S.A.R.L., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Parrot SA, Geckosystems Intl. Corp… Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Service Robotics Market, By Operating Environment

• Aerial

• Ground-Based

• Marine

Global Service Robotics Market, By Application

• Professional Application

o Defense, Rescue & Security

o Field Robots

o Medical

o Marine

o Logistics

o Telepresence

o Inspection & Maintenance

o Other Professional Service Applications

• Personal Application

o Entertainment

o Education, Research & Hobbyist

o Other Personal Service Applications

Global Service Robotics Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

