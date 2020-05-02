Sex Toys Market 2018: Industry Expected To Experience A Positive Growth Before 2025

Why Sex Toys are used?

Sex Toys are external objects or devices that are used to stimulate or surge sexual experience, thereby leading to sexual fulfillment. Some women experience vaginal dryness due to an imbalance in their hormonal levels and variations in firmness and elasticity of vaginal muscles. The slackening of vaginal walls is also observed due to frequent conceiving and high levels of stretching of muscles. Sex toys were basically developed to overcome the problems created to attain sexual pleasure due to above-mentioned issues in females. Moreover, sex vibrators and massagers enhance the estrogen level and relax the vaginal skin.

Global Sex Toys Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Nowadays, retail stores, drug stores have a separate adult specialty store section, which results in an increase in the number of points of purchase encouraging customers to purchase sex toys. The rising exposure of these products through media and increased commercialization is further resulting in an amplified purchased volume. Availability of wide range of products and the changing perception of people towards sex toys is anticipated to further escalate the growth of this market in the forecast period.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Sex Toys Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Global Sex Toys Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Sex Toys Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Ansell Healthcare, Church & Dwight, Jimmyjane, Lovehoney, OhMiBod, Tantus, Reckitt Benckiser, BMS Factory, Bad Dragon, Beate Uhse, Crystal Delights, Happy Valley, LELO, Luvu Brands, Doc Johnson, Adam & Eve, Fun Factory, Aneros. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Sex Toys Market, By Type

• Erection Rings

• Adult Vibrators

• Dildos

• Other

Global Sex Toys Market, By Application

• Retail stores

• Specialty stores

• Online stores

Global Sex Toys Market, Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

