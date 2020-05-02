Silicon Capacitors Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2026

The global silicon capacitors market has been displaying healthy growth over the recent past and is poised to continue to do so in the years ahead. Silicon capacitors serve to address limitations of other capacitors to satisfy end user’s requirements. While the wide range of capacitors that are available mostly serve to meet end user’s requirements, their performance is impacted when subject to high temperature. Silicon capacitors find high-value applications such as in geothermal and automotive and military.

Silicon capacitors operate in a wide temperature and can withstand temperature up to 250°C. Silicon capacitors exhibit properties of high insulation resistance and very good stability. The report on the global silicon capacitors market looks into demand drivers, trends, and opportunities that are likely to have a bearing on the growth trajectory of the said market between 2018 and 2026.

Growth of various end-use industries of silicon capacitors is fuelling the silicon capacitors market. World over, modernization of healthcare services has aided the growth of several ancillary industries. Hi-tech medical devices used for diagnostics and therapeutics contain numerous electronic components such as silicon capacitors. This serves to boost the silicon capacitors market

Growth of the automotive industry predominantly in emerging economies of Asia Pacific bodes well for silicon capacitors industry. Silicon capacitors are integral components of several automotive parts due to their virtues of wide operating temperature, high insulation resistance, and very good stability. In addition, high miniaturization feature of silicon capacitors along with large capacitance to volume ratio make account for their extensive applications in automotive components.

Apart from this, expansion of the oil and gas industry is indirectly benefitting the silicon capacitors market. Silicon capacitors are used in equipment for well logging. Well logging is critical to keep records of borehole that are drilled for groundwater, oil and gas, mineral and geothermal exploration, and environmental and geotechnical studies.

Technological advances in silicon capacitors is also propelling the silicon capacitors market. New variants of silicon capacitors are available in hundreds or thousands of nanofarads and in various sizes and custom configurations. The new variant capacitors are usable at low frequencies and are also appropriate for radio frequency (RF) applications.

Geographically, the silicon capacitors market is classified into the U.S., China, South Korea, European Union, Japan, and Taiwan. The U.S. holds prominence among other regional markets for silicon capacitors. The presence of some top notch silicon capacitors companies accounts for its substantial revenue contribution to the overall market. China is a key market for silicon capacitors. Growth of the electronics and automotive industry accounts for widespread demand for silicon capacitors in China. Japan is another key market for silicon capacitors. The region being home to some top silicon capacitors companies such as Murata makes it a key market for silicon capacitors. A highly advanced electronics industry also makes it a key market for silicon capacitors.

Countries such as France account for substantial contribution to the global silicon capacitors market. France is home to subsidiary of some large American companies for silicon capacitors. South Korea and Taiwan account for significant demand for silicon capacitors. Taiwan has presence of a large number of small-sized electronics manufacturing companies that stoke demand for electronic components.

Key companies operating in the global silicon capacitors market include Murata, Digi-key, TTI Inc., Skyworks, Mouser Electronics, and Vishay. Murata silicon capacitors are distinguished as they can be used as over-performance product to replace currently used ceramic and tantalum capacitors.

