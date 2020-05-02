Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Genotyping Market Report From 2018 To 2025 – Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation

The report enumerates the Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Genotyping Market share held by the major players of the industry and delivers a full view of the competitive landscape. This market is categorized into different segments with the comprehensive analysis of each with respect to the geography for the study period. Based on the historical study and estimates future prospects based on in-depth research, this report briefly provides the market trends, size, growth, and estimation for the period 2018-2025.

The report on global single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping market evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2018-2025. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated for the study period along with the details of the factors affecting the market growth (drivers and restraints).

The major market drivers are increasing technological advancement in biotechnology industry and rising prevalence of cardiac and cancer disease across the world. The market growth might be restricted due to unfavorable reimbursement policies under the study period.

Furthermore, the report quantifies the market share held by the major players of the industry and provides an in-depth view of the competitive landscape. This market is classified into different segments with detailed analysis of each with respect to geography for the study period 2018-2025. The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as Affymetrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Qiagen, Roche Holding AG, Sequenom, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others. Geographically, this market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

Table Of Contents – Overview

1.Introduction

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Analysis

4.Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Analysis By Techniques

5.Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Analysis By End-User

6.Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Market Analysis By Geography

7.Competitive Landscape Of The Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Companies

8.Company Profiles Of The Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Genotyping Industry

