Smart Cities Market 2023 New Investment Projects Review | Toshiba, Oracle India Private Limited

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global Smart Cities Market was worth USD 215.81 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1408.17 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.17% during the forecast period. Various cities are quickly embracing advanced information and communication technologies (ICT), for example, Internet-of-Technology (IoT), big data analytics, and big data analytics. These have been major empowering agents of consistent network and digitization crosswise over organizations, establishing the framework of smart cities. Driven by a wide range of lucrative patterns, the smart cities market is anticipated to ascend at a great CAGR of 14.0% from 2014 to 2019 and the market valuation is foreseen to create at a significant rate in the upcoming years.

The study of the Smart Cities report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Smart Cities Industry by different features that include the Smart Cities overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

Segmentation by Key Players:

The leading players in the market are Microsoft, Toshiba, Oracle India Private Limited, Cisco Systems, IBM, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd.

Major Applications:

Smart industrial automation

Smart healthcare

Smart homes

Smart buildings

Smart energy management

Smart security

Smart transportation

Others (smart education, smart water management, so on)

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Smart Cities Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

