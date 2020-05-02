Smart Lighting Market Size 2019, Growth Rate, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research

What is Smart Lighting?

Smart lighting is defined as a lighting technology that is designed for ensuring energy efficiency. With the help of smart lighting technology, lighting can be controlled from an app present on smartphones. Using these mobile apps, lighting can be controlled with an ease. Smart lighting comprises of various technologies such as daylight sensing, occupancy sensing, ultrasonic and many others. Smart lighting systems ensure high cost savings and lower energy usage. Growing popularity of LED lighting products fuels the growth of smart lighting market.

Global Smart Lighting Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rising modernization and development of smart cities, growing demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems, need for energy-efficient lighting systems and growing penetration and declining cost of LEDs have been driving the global smart lighting market. On the other hand, perception regarding high cost of installation, inadequate awareness about payback periods, and security & privacy concerns in smart lighting systems might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Smart Lighting Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Smart Lighting Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Smart Lighting Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Acuity Brands, Inc., Zumtobel AG, Digital Lumens, Inc., Streetlight.Vision, Encelium Technologies, Inc., Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Honeywell International, Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A. and Lutron Elecronics, Co.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation, by Offering

• Hardware

o Lights and Luminaires

o Lighting Controls

• Software

• Services

o Design and Engineering

o Installation

o Post-Installation

Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation, by Communication Technology

• Wired Technology

o Digital Addressable Lighting Interface

o Wired Hybrid Protocols

o Power-Line Communication

o Power Over Ethernet

• Wireless Technology

o Zigbee

o Wi-Fi

o Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

o Enocean

o Wireless Hybrid Protocols

Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation, by Application Type

• Indoor Application

o Residential

o Industrial

o Commercial

• Outdoor Application

o Highways & Roadways

o Public Places

o Architectural

Global Smart Lighting Market Segmentation, by Installation Type

• New Installation

• Retrofit Installation

Global Smart Lighting Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reason to Buy



• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

