Smart Lock Market 2018 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2026

What is a Smart Lock?

A smart lock can be defined as a device that is used for the purpose of performing functions such as locking and unlocking when it receives the command from an authorized device. The smart lock is electromechanical and can receive the commands from a device using a wireless protocol in order to carry out the final authorized process. With the advancement of technology, smart locks are able to receive commands and carry out functions through a mobile application. There are several applications in which smart locks can be applied, such as commercial, residential, institution, and government as well as industrial, the wide scope of smart locks are facilitating the overall growth of the Global Smart Lock Market.

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. There are several benefits to using a smart lock such as the increase in the amount of convenience for the customer to carry out functions such as denying or granting access. The implementation of smart locks therefore also increase the total amount of security in an environment by allowing only authorized passage. These factors are driving the Global Smart Lock Market. Factors such as the cost of implantation as well as the lack of awareness concerning smart locks are restraining the growth of the market.

Global Smart Lock Competitive Landscape

The “Global Smart Lock Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as ASSA ABLOY AB, Dorma+Kaba Holding AG, Allegion Plc, Cansec Systems Ltd., Gantner Electronic GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Onity, Inc., Master Lock Company LLC, MIWA Lock Co., Salto Systems S.L. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Smart Lock Market, By Lock Type

• Deadbolt

• Lever Handles

• Padlocks

• Other Locks

Global Smart Lock Market, By Communication Protocol

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Others

Global Smart Lock Market, By Vertical

• Industrial

• Institution & Government

• Commercial

• Residential

• Others

Global Smart Lock Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

