Stevia Market Manufactures, Demand, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 – 2026

What is Stevia?

Stevia is a type of sweetener which is used as a sugar substitute. Stevia rebaudiana plant leaves are the source from which Stevia is extracted. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar in the same concentration and has no calories. Since it is extracted from plants, it is not included under the category of artificial sweetener. It helps in sweetening the food without increasing blood glucose levels or carbohydrates. Growing market penetration of stevia in various beverage products such as soft drinks, juices, teas, and nectar boosts the growth of the stevia market.

Stevia Market Overview

Global Stevia Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. Shifting consumer preferences to natural sweeteners, rising modern retail, urbanization, & health concerns and new product development in the field of Stevia have been driving the global stevia market. On the other hand, fluctuations in stevia leaf prices and lacking awareness about the benefits of stevia in some regions might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Stevia Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Stevia Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Stevia Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Stevia Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, GLG Life Tech Corp, Evolva Holding S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Nestlé S.A., and Ingredion, Inc.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Stevia Market, by Extract Type:

• Powder

• Liquid

• Leaf

Global Stevia Market, by Form:

• Dry

• Liquid

Global Stevia Market, by Application:

• Dairy Food Products

• Bakery Products

• Packaged Food Products

• Dietary Supplements

• Confectionery

• Beverages

• Others

Global Stevia Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

