Sunset Yellow FCF Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2017-2027

Sunset yellow FCF or Orange yellow S is synthetic acid orange azo dye derived from petroleum. Sunset yellow FCF is used as an artificial color additive in food to give orange-yellow color. In U.S. when it is added to food products and sold it is denoted as Yellow 6, where else in Europe it is indicated by E 110 (E Number). The additive is similar to Allura red and tartrazine. The color of food is essential for buyers as it is the primary characteristic to be seen and one of the fundamental methods for outwardly evaluating food item before it is consumed. The bright color gives a sign of the natural taste of food item. If the kind of a food item is conflicting with the color, the flavor can often be seen incorrect; for instance, an orange flavored drink hued green could be seen to taste of lime. Numerous raw food has a brilliant appealing color such as vegetables and fruits. However, it is observed that the color of a few foods is diminished when food is processed. Sunset yellow FCF helps in to enhance the appeal of food color attracting the consumers. Different beverage items, such as soda and soft drink will appear to be colorless or gray if color is not added to them during the manufacturing process

Sunset Yellow FCF Market: Dynamics

Sunset yellow FCF is an azo dye, and azo dyes are accounted for a considerable market share of all dyes used in the food and textile industries. The potential factor for the demand of sunset yellow FCF market is growing due to its availability at low cost and properties of being more stable than naturally available color additives. The sunset yellow FCF demonstrates more stability to the food item which is the primary key driver in the overall growth of the dye in food and cosmetics items. Another potential growth factor is achieving right color through sunset yellow FCF which is difficult in the natural color additive in food that is heated and exposed to oxygen and has longer shelf life. However certain synthetic food colors may act as a trigger to individuals who are genetically predisposed, is a factor restraining to use of sunset yellow FCF.

Sunset Yellow FCF Market: Segmentation

Based on applications, sunset yellow FCF market is segmented into:

Food

Cosmetics

Drugs

Based on end-use industry, sunset yellow FCF market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical industry

Cosmetic industry

Food & Beverage industry

Sunset Yellow FCF Market: Region wise Outlook

The global sunset yellow FCF market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Based on application, dye is projected to show higher growth rate in the market due to wide acceptance and applications in food, cosmetic and drugs to propose brighter coloring than most natural coloring. North America currently holds dominant market share due to large consumption capacity of food colorant products. APEJ is estimated to show relatively higher CAGR in sunset yellow FCF market. This is attributed to most favoring policies adopted in the region that has less impose on the use of synthetic dyes for coloration of food and other products. Japan is estimated to grow due to rising demand for more attractiveness in food & beverages. Moreover, the region is estimated to grow due to the wide application of sunset yellow FCF in food products. Regions in Europe is estimated to show stagnant or sluggish market share of sunset yellow FCF. The sluggish rate is accredited to seeking ban of various synthetic food colorant in food by the government as it possesses a threat to the individuals after consumption of food item assorted with sunset yellow FCF.

Sunset Yellow FCF Market: Prominent Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global sunset yellow FCF market include: