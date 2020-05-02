Trends in the Recombinant DNA Market 2017-2027

Recombinant DNA technology or Genetic Engineering is a process in which creation and manipulation of DNA sequences in a specific order resulting in genetically modified organism and product. The recombinant DNA technology is a functional application of biotechnology that expanded to include innovative and expansive sciences such as genomics, applied immunology, development of pharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostic tools. There are several biological techniques used to make recombinant DNA. The potential usage of recombinant DNA in conventional and non- conventional application such as medicinal, agricultural and industrial. In medicine, Recombinant DNA has been used to mass-production of insulin, Follistim, human growth hormones, monoclonal antibodies, human albumin, vaccines, and other drugs. The major recombinant DNA products available in the pharmaceutical market with high market share are insulin, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies. Industrial applications include useful protein or enzyme production on a large scale The beginning of recombinant DNA technology directed a new platform for the production of a wide range of therapeutic agents in sufficient quantities for human use. Over the past years, recombinant DNA Products has witnessed tremendous growth in medical field (production of recombinant drugs and therapeutics) and industrial segment (production of Enzyme and biochemicals). The overall global recombinant DNA market expected to shows prominent growth over the forecast period.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5283



Recombinant DNA Market: Drivers and Restraint

The major driving factors which fuel the growth of the recombinant DNA market are increasing burden of chronic diseases, commercial success of biopharmaceutical, genetically modified crop, bio pesticides, etc. However, Presence of robust biopharmaceuticals pipeline, rising need to improve the recombinant proteins’ production capacity by several folds, owing to increase in demand for effective therapeutics for disease treatment. Genetically modified organisms are becoming widely used in agriculture; more than half the U.S. soybean crop now consists of a strain genetically modified, recombinant DNA is one of the fastest and widely adopted agricultural innovations over the past few years. This, in turn, is expected to bolster the adoption of rDNA technology for non-traditional applications. High complexity and huge investment required to establish manufacturing facility for production of recombinant DNA and less adoption of genetically modified crops hamper the growth of recombinant DNA market.

Recombinant DNA Market: Segmentation

The global market for Recombinant DNA segmented by product, by component, application, end user, and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type

Pharmaceutical Vaccines Recombinant protein Therapeutics agents

Non-Pharmaceutical Genetically Modified Crops Biochemical Others



Segmentation by Application

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Healthcare

Others

Segmented by End User

Biotechnology& pharmaceutical Industry

Biochemical industry

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

Segmented by geography

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Recombinant DNA Market: Overview

The Recombinant DNA is a disciplinary of biomedical that offers comprehensive detection and visualization of molecular, cellular and genetic level to understand the irregularities, damaged and disorder of cells/organs of living entity. The medical segment shows the highest growth in terms of revenue due use of recombinant DNA in cancer research and treatments as well as some vaccine development. Recombinant DNA Market enables opportunity to expand their wings. Scientist continuous developed innovative recombinant DNA techniques and they also introduce the recombinant DNA product with advance application consistently in the market. The industrial use of recombinant DNA includes the production of enzymes that are used in food, laundry detergent and other various areas which brought a rapid growth of companies. Further, abovementioned factor will boost the recombinant DNA market over the forecast period

Recombinant DNA Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global Recombinant DNA Market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe will continue to dominate the global Recombinant DNA Market in terms of revenue due to presence of an efficient number of biopharmaceutical companies and the regulatory and monitoring authority in the region. High adaptation of genetically modified organism/crops is expected to result in higher demand for Recombinant DNA product over the forecast period. Low-cost production and high consumption of recombinant DNA in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global Recombinant DNA Market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5283



Recombinant DNA Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the major players stand in Global Recombinant DNA Market are Profacgen, Amgen Inc, GenScript, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi; Merck & Co., Inc. Biogen, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, GlaxoSmithKline plc, New England Biolabs., Cibus, Monsanto Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Horizon Discovery Group PLC and others. Some Companies are focusing on innovations and advancement in Recombinant DNA to exploit maximum revenue potential in global recombinant DNA market.