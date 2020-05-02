Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market 2026: Genetics and Epigenetics Trending the Global Market

In terms of revenue, the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 3,756.8 Mn by the end of 2026. Asia-Pacific market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing is expected to witness siginificant growth in the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market over the forecast period.

In a recent study on the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market, leading research firm Persistence Market Research has tracked the growth path of the global market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing over an eight year period from 2018 to 2026. The report features global market numbers and insights on the various factors driving the adoption of advanced uterine cancer diagnostic tests. According to the report, two of the main aspects responsible for a surge in revenue in the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market are – a rising awareness among the female population pertaining to the various diseases of the uterus, and the availability of different types of direct and combination tests to detect uterine cancer.

This Market Research forecasts revenue in the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market to reach around US$ 3.8 Bn by 2026 end, up from an estimated value of about US$ 2 Bn in 2018. The market is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% during the eight year period from 2018 to 2026.

Numerous Tumor Marker Tests Currently Used to Detect Uterine Cancer to Provide a Wide Window of Opportunity in the Global Market

This Market Research analysis indicates that the glycoproteins CA19.9, YKL-40, CA72.4, and CA15.3 are useful markers that help in the diagnosis of patients suffering from endometrial cancer and may provide a wide opportunity as advanced and improved tumor marker tests for uterine cancer diagnostic testing in the coming years. Early detection of endometrial cancer in women with irregular and post-menopausal bleeding (one of the early symptoms of endometrial carcinoma) is also likely to elevate the market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing. BRCA1 and BRCA2 breast cancer mutations are related to the spread of endometrial cancer in women. Ongoing research studies that have linked uterine cancer and BRCA mutation indicate favorable outcomes for early-stage diagnosis and prevention of endometrial cancer, by suggesting a uterine diagnosis post the diagnosis of BRCA1 mutation. This is also anticipated to be a good opportunity area in the uterine cancer diagnostic testing market in the near future.

The uterine cancer diagnostic testing includes ultrasound scanning, biopsy procedures and blood tests. The ultrasound scanning tests use sound waves and generate images of the ovaries and the uterus. Two types of ultrasound scannings are involved with uterine cancer diagnostic testing, abdominal ultrasound scanning and transvaginal ultrasound scanning. The abdominal scanning test includes scanning of a filled bladder across the abdomen with the help of a small device called transducer, whereas in transvaginal scanning a transducer wand is inserted in the vagina to scan or create an image. Biopsy procedures involve endometrial biopsy, hysteroscopy and dilation & curettage. Endometrial biopsy involves removal of some malignant tissues from the organ and sending it for a sampling procedure. In hysteroscopy, a small telescope like device is inserted through the vagina in the uterus to capture an image. Dilation & curettage is a conventional method which involves dilation of the cervix and insertion of a small microscope in the vagina. Endometrial biopsy and D&C is generally combined with a hysteroscopy procedure. Blood tests are done to assess general health and further for diagnosis of uterine cancer. Complete blood count is the first line of diagnosis because it helps to analyze the hormone level elevations. CA125 is a tumor marker blood test that specifically measures CA125 levels in the blood. CA125 is a glycoprotein and is also a tumor marker. The first line of diagnosis includes blood test and ultrasound scanning. Confirmatory tests include biopsy procedures.

The global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market is segmented into six major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia-Pacific excluding China), China and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing is expected to be the dominant regional market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing by 2018 end and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Europe, Asia Pacific and China market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing are expected to be the fast-growing markets in terms of revenue in the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market, registering CAGRs of 8.9%, 12.2% and 11.0%, respectively, over the forecast period.

Detailed profiles of Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing drug manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing market are Abbott, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens, Danaher and Biomerieux SA.

