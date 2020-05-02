Vacation Rental Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

This report studies the Vacation Rental market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vacation Rental market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing tourism industry and increasing popularity of short-term rental properties. The growth of the tourism industry and an increase in the number of domestic and international travelers have positively impacted the demand for vacation rental properties.

The global Vacation Rental market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vacation Rental.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

9Flats

Airbnb

Booking Holdings

Expedia

TripAdvisor

Wyndham Destinations

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431427-global-vacation-rental-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monthly

Weekly

Nightly

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Private

Commerce

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3431427-global-vacation-rental-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table Of Contents:

1 Vacation Rental Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vacation Rental

1.2 Classification of Vacation Rental by Types

1.2.1 Global Vacation Rental Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Vacation Rental Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Monthly

1.2.4 Weekly

1.2.5 Nightly

1.3 Global Vacation Rental Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Private

1.3.3 Commerce

1.4 Global Vacation Rental Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Vacation Rental Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Vacation Rental Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Vacation Rental Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Vacation Rental Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Vacation Rental Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Vacation Rental Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Vacation Rental (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 9Flats

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vacation Rental Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 9Flats Vacation Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Airbnb

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vacation Rental Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Airbnb Vacation Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Booking Holdings

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vacation Rental Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Booking Holdings Vacation Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Expedia

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vacation Rental Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Expedia Vacation Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 TripAdvisor

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vacation Rental Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TripAdvisor Vacation Rental Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….