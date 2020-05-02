Ventilation Grills Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Ventilation Grills Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Ventilation Grills Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Ventilation Grills Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Ventilation grilles are intended for building purposes to cover construction openings and ventilate flats, attics and basements. There are also single-purpose grilles such as ventilation grilles for doors.

Currently, some companies sell ventilation grills. The main market players are Trox, Systemair,

Imeksan Hvac company, Roccheggiani Spa, Dospel, Aldes, etc. The global production of ventilation grills increased from 3111.32 K Units in 2011 to 3514.62 K Units in 2015. And it will still increase for a long time with the development of construction.

Ventilation grills are classified by raw materials in this report. Metal ventilation grills are the most used in the world which occupies 43.89% in 2015.

Ventilation grills are widely used in many places including family, offices and other places like some public places. Survey results showed that 26.64% of the ventilation grills market is for family, 35.07% is for offices in 2015.

The revenue of ventilation grills will still increase for next years.

Global Ventilation Grills market size will increase to 200 Million US$ by 2025, from 180 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ventilation Grills.

This report researches the worldwide Ventilation Grills market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ventilation Grills breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Trox

Systemair

Imeksan Hvac Company

Roccheggiani Spa

Dospel

Aldes

Stivi

Rf-T

Kemtron

VENTS

GDL

TANGRA Ltd

FLÄKT WOODS

Waterloo

ALLVENT Ventilation Products

HACO

GAVO

Ventilation Grills Breakdown Data by Type

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Ventilation Grills Breakdown Data by Application

Family

Office

Others

Ventilation Grills Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ventilation Grills Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Ventilation Grills Manufacturers

Ventilation Grills Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Ventilation Grills Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Ventilation Grills Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ventilation Grills Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ventilation Grills Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plastic

1.4.3 Metal

1.4.4 Wood

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ventilation Grills Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Family

1.5.3 Office

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ventilation Grills Production

2.1.1 Global Ventilation Grills Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Ventilation Grills Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Ventilation Grills Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Ventilation Grills Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Ventilation Grills Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Ventilation Grills Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Trox

8.1.1 Trox Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.1.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Systemair

8.2.1 Systemair Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.2.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Imeksan Hvac Company

8.3.1 Imeksan Hvac Company Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.3.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Roccheggiani Spa

8.4.1 Roccheggiani Spa Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.4.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Dospel

8.5.1 Dospel Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.5.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Aldes

8.6.1 Aldes Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.6.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Stivi

8.7.1 Stivi Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.7.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Rf-T

8.8.1 Rf-T Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.8.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Kemtron

8.9.1 Kemtron Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.9.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 VENTS

8.10.1 VENTS Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ventilation Grills

8.10.4 Ventilation Grills Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

