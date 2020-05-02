Vertical Farming Market Production Volume, Growth rate and Future Opportunities from 2019-2026

Verified Market Research

Vertical farms are classified as a form of controlled environment agriculture and can be further categorized into three types. The first type of farming refers to the construction of tall structures with several levels of growing beds, which are often lined with artificial lights. The second type of vertical farming takes place on the rooftops of buildings (such as commercial and residential structures) while the third type of vertical farming takes place in a multistory building. It provides a favorable environmental condition for the growing of fruits and vegetables and non-edible plants. Vertical farming strives to ensure sustainability by addressing food security issues to the world’s growing urban population.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4114

Global Vertical Farming Market Overview

With the increasing advancements in technology, factors such as automation and the implementation of artificial intelligence in various industry vectors are leading to an increased rate of urbanization. The concept of vertical farming has been developed on the basis of its potential to provide large populations concentrated in urban areas with locally grown food – and to meet the demands of an ever-growing worldwide population. Due to the challenges and costs of transporting fresh crops to larger cities, urban farmers have realized the potential in utilizing existing square meters in tall city buildings and producing crops locally.

It can be seen that the degree of urbanization for every region is above 50% as of 2018, indicating the extent of urbanization that is occurring in regions worldwide. With this increasing urbanization in both developed as well as developing regions, the horizontal land area that can be used for applications such as farming are drastically reducing. The approach that can, therefore, be used in order to battle this limitation is vertical farming. Thus, it can be suggested that increasing urbanization is aiding the further progression and development of vertical farming.

Moreover, other factors such as growing demand for high-quality food without any pesticides or herbicides, an independent farming technique with very less impact of climatic conditions and the possibility of growing vegetables and fruits in a limited space have been driving the market for the global vertical farming market. On the other hand, high initial investments, lacking technical knowledge and a limited variety of crops grown might hamper the overall market.

Global Vertical Farming Market: Segmentation

The Vertical Farming market is segmented on the basis of growth mechanism, structure, offering, crop type, and geography. On the basis on growth mechanism, it is bifurcated into Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics, and Others. Hydroponics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017. In the hydroponics, plants are grown in water or in an inorganic fabricated substrate. The conditions that affect the growth of the plant can be controlled through hydroponics in a sterile environment. The efficiency of the hydroponics system is prevalent. This is the most popular segment due to lower cost of installation cost and ease of operation and this eventually contributes to its dominance.

On the basis of the regional analysis, Europe shows a decent growth rate nearby to 24% owing to the presence of a large number of venture capitalist and R&D centers in the region. Asia Pacific region is expected to become the largest market for vertical farming in the forecast period. In the APAC region, Japan and Singapore contribute majorly in the vertical farming market and it is expected to rise in the future due to rising land scarcity.

The major players in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., AeroFarms LLC, Sky Greens PTE. LTD., Illumitex Inc., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., American Hydroponic Systems Inc., Vertical Farm Systems, Hort Americas, LLC

Analyst View

With the rapidly increasing population and growing urbanization, the popularity of Vertical farming has also increased. Vertical farming offers advantages over “horizontal” urban farming because it allows for the freeing up of land for the incorporation of more urban activities such as residential homes, and buildings for amenities or services. This factor has majorly fuelled the growth of the market. North America region is predicted to dominate the market with a CAGR of 30.3% of the global market in 2017. Due to the increasing urbanization, there is a growing demand for applications of farming in which there is potential for the reduction of the need for horizontal farming space. Due to the advancements in technology in this region, the advancement of aspects of vertical farming technologies as is, in general, is much more progressive. Moreover, vertical farming is an independent farming technique that has reduced the decreasing its dependency on climatic conditions and further contributes to boosting the market for vertical farming globally.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ask-for-discount/?rid=4114

Reason to Buy



• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

Full Report is Available @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/global-vertical-farming-market-size-and-forecast-to-2025/

About Us:

Verified Market Research’ has been providing Research Reports, with up to date information, and in-depth analysis, for several years now, to individuals and companies alike that are looking for accurate Research Data. Our aim is to save your Time and Resources, providing you with the required Research Data, so you can only concentrate on Progress and Growth. Our Data includes research from various industries, along with all necessary statistics like Market Trends, or Forecasts from reliable sources.

Contact Us:

Mr. Ankush

Call: +1 (650) 781 4080

Email:[email protected]