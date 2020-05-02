Water Wastewater Pipe Market Opportunities, Outlook, Growth Prospects, Product types and Competitive Analysis by 2025

An opportunity analysis of the global water and wastewater pipes market reveals several interesting insights. Firstly, increasing infrastructure development in North America has led to potential growth opportunities in the pressure and drainage pipes market owing to aging infrastructure and increasing replacement of existing pipes. Further, rising demand for water management and water withdrawals for surface and ground water may also impact the growth of the pressure and drainage pipes market. Also, laying of new pipelines along the North America border crossing points of electricity and oil and natural gas pipelines will further fuel the growth of the pressure and drainage pipes market in the region. Insights like these along with other useful information on the global water and wastewater pipes market can be found in a newly published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Forecast (2017 – 2025).”

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Forecast

According to Persistence Market Research analysis, the global water and wastewater pipes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 24,381.2 Mn in 2017 and this is anticipated to increase to US$ 39,997.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025. This reflects a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Forecast by Material Type

The global water and wastewater pipes market is segmented on the basis of material type into Concrete, Steel, Ductile Iron, Clay, and Plastic (PVC, cPVC, HDPE, PP, Others (LDPE, ABS, Fiberglass)). Plastic will remain the dominant segment in this category throughout the forecast period. In terms of volume, the Plastic segment is estimated to be pegged at 14,411 KT in 2017 and this is anticipated to increase to 22,748 KT by the end of 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% during the assessment period.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Forecast by End Use

The global water and wastewater pipes market is segmented on the basis of end use into Municipal, Industrial, and Agricultural. Municipal sector is projected to dominate the global market with a value share of more than 40% throughout the forecast period. Demand for water and wastewater pipes from the Municipal sector is likely to gain traction in the next five years, leading to continual growth till the end of 2025 with a growth rate of 6.3%. The Municipal and Industrial sectors are expected to create incremental $ opportunity worth around US$ 1 Bn by 2025.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Forecast by Application

The global water and wastewater pipes market is segmented on the basis of application into Water Supply & Distribution and Wastewater Management. The Wastewater Management segment is projected to gain significant market share and will remain a high growth segment during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.7% in terms of value. The Water Supply & Distribution segment is projected to create total incremental opportunity of US$ 7,112.2 Mn between 2017 and 2025; while the Wastewater Management segment will create incremental opportunity of US$ 7,432.0 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Forecast by Pipe Size

The global water and wastewater pipes market is segmented on the basis of pipe size into Below 12 inch, 12-24 inch, 24-48 inch, and Above 48 inch. The 12-24 inch segment is the largest segment with a market share of more than 30% throughout the forecast period. This segment will grow at a robust rate over the assessment period with an estimated CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value. The 12-24 inch segment is projected to create incremental opportunity worth US$ 4,692.8 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Regional Analysis

Persistence Market Research tracks the performance of the global water and wastewater pipes market across the key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for water and wastewater pipes, with a projected market share just under 48% by the end of 2025. North America is the second largest market with an estimated market share of nearly 24% by the end of the forecast period in 2025. Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to grow at higher rates as compared to other regions and the annual growth rates for these two regions are expected to be in the range of 6% – 7%.

Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market: Vendor Insights

The report profiles some of the key players operating in the global water and wastewater pipes market such as Aliaxis Group S.A., JM Eagle, Inc., Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., Welspun Group, Georg Fischer Ltd., GERDAU S.A., ThyssenKrupp AG, Atkore International Group Inc., ISCO Industries, Advanced Drainage System, ArcelorMittal S.A., Tata Steel Limited, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Can Clay Corporation, Mexichem SAB de CV, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Formosa Plastics Corporation, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Wienerberger AG.