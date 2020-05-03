2013-2028 Report on Global Grinding Media Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel
The global Grinding Media market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Grinding Media from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Grinding Media market.
Leading players of Grinding Media including:
Moly-Cop
Magotteaux
AIA Engineering
ME Elecmetal
Gerdau
Donhad
Scaw
Arcelor Mittal
Metso
TOYO Grinding Ball
EVRAZ NTMK
Litzkuhn-Niederwippe
Welcast Steel
FengXing
Shandong Huamin
Jinchi Steel Ball
Anhui Ruitai
Ningguo Xinma
Anhui Ningguo Ninghu Steel Ball
Ningguo Dongfang Grinding Materials
Anhui Ningguo Wear-Resistant Fittings Factory
Anshan Dongtai Wear Resistant Material
Kuangshan Naimo
Zhangqiu Taitou
Hongyu New Material
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Forged Grinding Media
High Chrome Cast Grinding Media
Other Cast Grinding Media
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Chemical
Metallurgy
Cement plant
Power Plant
Other
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
