2013-2028 Report on Global Grinding Media Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Grinding Media market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Grinding Media from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Grinding Media market.

Leading players of Grinding Media including:

Moly-Cop

Magotteaux

AIA Engineering

ME Elecmetal

Gerdau

Donhad

Scaw

Arcelor Mittal

Metso

TOYO Grinding Ball

EVRAZ NTMK

Litzkuhn-Niederwippe

Welcast Steel

FengXing

Shandong Huamin

Jinchi Steel Ball

Anhui Ruitai

Ningguo Xinma

Anhui Ningguo Ninghu Steel Ball

Ningguo Dongfang Grinding Materials

Anhui Ningguo Wear-Resistant Fittings Factory

Anshan Dongtai Wear Resistant Material

Kuangshan Naimo

Zhangqiu Taitou

Hongyu New Material

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Forged Grinding Media

High Chrome Cast Grinding Media

Other Cast Grinding Media

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Chemical

Metallurgy

Cement plant

Power Plant

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

